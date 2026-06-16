Two people, including a police officer, have been reportedly killed after gunmen attacked the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, near Jos in Plateau State.

The attack occurred late Monday night and resulted in a gun battle between the assailants and security personnel stationed at the institute.

NIPSS is Nigeria’s foremost policy institute. Senior government officials, including those in the military, the police, and the public service, are required to undergo leadership courses at the institute.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the institute confirmed that a security incident occurred around its premises in the early hours of the day.

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The statement, signed by the Head of Public Affairs Department, Osime Samuel, said the situation had been brought under control.

“The situation was promptly brought under control through the swift response of security personnel and relevant security agencies. There is currently no threat to the safety of participants, staff, residents, or facilities of the Institute, and normal activities are continuing as scheduled,” the statement said.

Although the institute did not announce any casualties, a staff member told PREMIUM TIMES that at least two people were killed.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the attack began at about 11:40 p.m. when armed men opened fire on security personnel at the gate.

“I was sleeping when I heard gunshots. I didn’t know what to make of it, but when I woke up, I discovered it was real because the gunshots had already caused commotion within the NIPSS. It turned out that the institution was under attack,” the source said.

According to the staff member, security personnel resisted the attackers and prevented them from gaining access to the institute.

“Thank God security was reinforced, and the attackers fled. But they succeeded in killing two persons at the gate before they ran away. A soldier and a policeman were the victims. It’s very unfortunate,” the source said.

“The swift response of security forces prevented the gunmen from penetrating deeper into the facility and causing further damage,” he added.

NIPSS said security agencies had commenced investigations into the incident and urged the public to rely on verified information from official sources.

“NIPSS is working closely with the appropriate authorities and will provide verified information as soon as it becomes available,” the statement said.

PREMIUM TIMES reportst that the attack is the latest of violent incidents recorded in Plateau State in recent weeks.

On 15 June, troops of Operation Enduring Peace arrested a dismissed police inspector, Danjuma Yusuf, in Riyom Local Government Area over alleged involvement in interstate arms trafficking. The Nigerian Army said 167 rounds of ammunition, locally fabricated pistols and other items were recovered from the suspect.

Earlier, on 11 June, three people were killed in separate attacks in Riyom Local Government Area. The Berom Youth Moulders-Association said two residents were killed in Ta-Hoss community on 10 June, while another victim was killed the following day at a mining site in Bangai.

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On 8 June, gunmen attacked Gwon-Ajang village in Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, killing eight people and injuring 10 others during a birthday celebration.

The attack came weeks after at least 12 people, including pregnant women and children, were killed in a midnight attack on Ngbra-Zongo village in Bassa Local Government Area on 9 May.

The recurring attacks have continued to stir concerns over insecurity in Plateau despite ongoing operations by security agencies.

Efforts to obtain comments from the Plateau State Police Command were unsuccessful. Calls and text messages sent to the Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, were not responded to as of the time of filing this report.