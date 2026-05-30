The former Director of Defence Information, Rabe Abubakar, and his wife have been abducted by suspected bandits in Katsina State, police and security sources have confirmed.

The couple were reportedly travelling towards Katsina on Saturday when gunmen intercepted their vehicle in Matazu Local Government Area and took them away.

Abubakar Aliyu, spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday evening, saying operatives had launched a search-and-rescue operation.

“What happened was that today at about 11:00, suspected armed bandits intercepted a Peugeot 406 saloon vehicle, opened fire and abducted two occupants while the driver escaped,” the police spokesperson said.

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He said the Commissioner of Police had visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment and deployed additional tactical units and resources to support rescue efforts.

“Currently, our operatives, including the VCRU, are on a search-and-rescue operation, combing the surrounding bushes. Further developments will be communicated,” he added.

A security officer in Matazu, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media, also confirmed the incident.

According to the officer, the attack occurred near Aduwa village, before Karaduwa, where the gunmen reportedly opened fire on the victims’ vehicle.

The source said the driver sustained a gunshot injury but managed to survive. He was initially taken to a primary healthcare facility in Matazu before he was transferred to Katsina for further treatment.

Photographs and video footage reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES showed an abandoned vehicle bearing apparent bullet damage, with personal belongings still inside. PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify when the footage was recorded but police confirmed an attack occurred in the area.

The abduction was earlier disclosed by former senator Babafemi Ojudu, who cited information from retired army spokesperson Sagir Musa.

Mr Ojudu quoted the retired brigadier general as saying that Mr Abubakar and his wife were abducted while travelling to Katsina and that the driver escaped despite suffering gunshot injuries.

Mr Abubakar, a retired major general, served as Director of Defence Information, the media arm of the Defence Headquarters, between 2015 and 2017. During his tenure, he was one of the military’s principal spokespersons and frequently briefed Nigerians on security operations across the country.

The latest incident underscores continuing security concerns in Katsina State and the wider North-west region, where kidnapping and bandit attacks remain persistent despite ongoing military and police operations.