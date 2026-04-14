An analysis by PREMIUM TIMES shows that three South-east states—Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi—will be the region’s top education spenders in their 2026 budgets, committing a large share of their total budgets to the sector.

Despite the increased allocations, only Enugu meets the 26 per cent benchmark prescribed in Nigeria’s National Policy on Education and recommended by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

A review of the approved 2026 budgets—covering personnel costs, overhead and capital projects—shows that Enugu, under Governor Peter Mbah, allocated N521.87 billion to education, representing 32.21 per cent of the state’s N1.62 trillion budget.

Abia, led by Governor Alex Otti, budgeted N203.25 billion for education, amounting to 19.93 per cent of its N1.02 trillion spending plan, while Ebonyi, under Governor Francis Nwifuru, earmarked N175.89 billion, or 19.86 per cent of its N885.81 billion budget.

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Anambra and Imo trail behind.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State allocated N77.71 billion for education, representing 10.14 per cent of the state’s N766.37 billion budget, while Imo, led by Governor Hope Uzodimma, set aside N86.6 billion for education, equivalent to 5.89 per cent of its N1.47 trillion budget.

Nigeria’s National Policy on Education mandates that at least 26 per cent of annual budgets at both federal and state levels should be allocated to the sector. The figure aligns with UNESCO’s recommendation for developing countries to prioritise education funding to drive socio-economic development.

While Enugu exceeds this threshold, the other four South-east states fall short, with Imo recording the lowest allocation in the region.

Major projects drive allocations

Across the states, large-scale capital projects and targeted interventions account for a substantial portion of the 2026 education budgets.

In Enugu, the largest allocation is for the construction and furnishing of smart senior secondary schools, valued at N236 billion.

Abia’s budget prioritises the fencing of 262 secondary schools at a cost of N17.8 billion, while Ebonyi has earmarked N20 billion for a scholarship scheme, including N15 billion for foreign scholarships and N5 billion for local scholarships.

In Anambra, the development of high-tech digital institutions across the three senatorial zones accounts for N22 billion, while Imo’s biggest project is the establishment of a University of Innovation, Science and Technology in Oru East, amounting to N15.2 billion.

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Implementation concerns: Lessons from 2025

Despite the improved allocations, budget performance data for 2025 raise concerns about states’ ability to fully implement their education spending plans.

In Enugu, 49.1 per cent of the N318.95 billion education budget was spent in 2025, despite the sector accounting for 32.8 per cent of the state’s total budget that year. The state recorded total revenue of N766.89 billion during the year.

Abia recorded lower performance, spending N67.25 billion, or 37.4 per cent, of its N179.79 billion education budget, with total revenue of N414.17 billion.

Ebonyi posted the strongest performance among the five states, implementing 72.5 per cent of its N79.98 billion education budget after receiving N334.05 billion in revenue.

In Anambra, 45.2 per cent of the N72.19 billion education budget was spent, while in Imo, 45.3 per cent was spent, amounting to N25.81 billion out of N57 billion.

Due to funding challenges in the country’s education sector, Vice President Kashim Shettima called for collaborative, diversified funding models for Nigerian education that involve the private sector, alumni, and local communities.