Aminu Goro, the former member for the Fagge Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and announced his intention to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Mr Goro served as a federal lawmaker from 2011 to 2023, initially under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before defecting to the APC. He was defeated in the 2023 general elections by Muhammad Bello of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

In a recent political twist in Kano, Mr Bello, alongside Governor Abba Yusuf, defected from the NNPP to the APC, effectively assuming the influence Mr Goro previously held in the party.

In a resignation letter dated 11 April, addressed to the APC ward chairperson in Rigiyar Lemu, Mr Goro expressed his gratitude to the party. He thanked the APC for providing him with the platform to serve his constituents.

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“The decision follows deep reflection, wide consultation, and careful consideration of the evolving political landscape, as well as my commitment to continue serving the people in the most effective and impactful manner.

“I sincerely appreciate the party leadership at all levels, my colleagues, supporters, and members of the APC for the opportunity given to me to serve and contribute over the years,” Mr Goro said.

Mr Goro in a separate statement, called on his supporters “to remain calm, united, and focused as we continue to engage and consolidate on the next phase of our journey.”

“In the coming days, further steps will be taken to formalise our new political engagement, after which we shall continue consultations and necessary engagements in line with our shared vision.

“Once consultations are concluded, I will inform the public of the time we will proceed for a courtesy visit to our leader and mentor, His Excellency Eng. Muhammad Rabiu Musa Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (PhD), in respect of our political direction”, he stated.