Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, has pledged to revive Kano’s struggling industrial sector and restore the decapitalised Bank of the North.

Mr Obi made these remarks on Sunday during a Sallah visit to the Miller Road residence of former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for a festive celebration organised by Mr Kwankwaso, which drew hundreds of supporters.

​Mr Obi attended the event alongside Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson.

​Addressing the gathered crowd, Mr Obi stated that while his primary intent was to celebrate the festive period with Mr Kwankwaso, he remained steadfast in his commitment to Kano’s economic rejuvenation.

He stated that restoring the state’s dying factories is essential to rebuilding the region’s commercial strength

“We want to change Kano. We want to build a new Kano. What we want to do is bring back the power of Kano — all those factories in Bompai, Sharada 1, Sharada 2, Bank of the North — we want to bring all of them back. Today is not politics; it is the celebration of Sallah”, Mr Obi stated.

According to Nigeria’s electoral law, campaigns start later in the year. This did not, however, deter the Sallah celebrations from turning into a political rally.

Mr Kwankwaso, welcomed the dignitaries and expressed delight over the show of unity during the Sallah celebration.

This year’s event has drawn national attention, as it marks the first major political gathering hosted by Mr Kwankwaso since he was deserted by associates led by his erstwhile protégé, Governor Abba Yusuf, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in January.

Supporters at the event, many wearing the red caps associated with the Kwankwasiyya movement, provided a colourful backdrop as they welcomed the visiting dignitaries.

Kano politics took a dramatic turn when Governor Yusuf defected from the NNPP to the APC, ending a decades-long political partnership often described as a “godfather-godson” relationship.

The presence of Mr Obi, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and PDP governor like Mr Makinde at Mr Kwankwaso’s residence may indicate a potential grand opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.