The Abia Coordinator of Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Henry Ikoh, has announced that the state is ready to move beyond regional politics, urging citizens to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

He made this statement on Saturday during the inauguration of the coordinators of Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Bende, Umuahia North, and Umuahia South Local Government Areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Renewed Hope Ambassadors is a grassroots civic engagement initiative launched by Mr Tinubu to promote his Renewed Hope Agenda and connect government policies with citizens.

Mr Ikoh, a former minister of State for Science, Technology, and Innovation, praised Mr Tinubu’s performance, stating that he deserves 100 per cent of the vote in Abia in the 2027 general elections.

He described Mr Tinubu as a generous president who has done much for the state, despite the low votes he received in 2023.

Mr Ikoh warned against repeating the “mistake” of 2023, boasting that the APC would sweep all elective positions in Abia in 2027.

He urged the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to work “tirelessly” to ensure Mr Tinubu’s victory in 2027, emphasising that the state was ready for a change from regional politics.

Mr Ikoh said, “This president has ensured that he removed the petrol subsidy, which was a scam.

“We have surplus money in every state. No state government will borrow money again to pay salaries.

“There is no gainsaying that if we reconnect ourselves to the centre, more dividends of democracy will come to Abia.”

In separate remarks, stakeholders from the three local government areas praised the state executive of Renewed Hope Ambassadors, pledging their support for President Tinubu and the APC in 2027.