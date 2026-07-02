Troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE have killed at least six suspected terrorists and recovered locally fabricated rifles in a series of operations across Plateau State, according to the military.

The soldiers were also involved in foiling another attack on the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, on Thursday.

The military spokesperson for Operation ENDURING PEACE, Chinonso Oteh, disclosed the development in a statement on Thursday.

He said the operations were carried out between 26 June and 2 July in Jos South and Barkin Ladi local government areas, adding that the actions were based on intelligence reports on armed groups operating within the Joint Operations Area.

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Mr Oteh said troops of Sector 6 launched an operation on 26 June at the Gero Highground in Jos South following reports of “several nefarious activities” by suspected terrorists in the area.

According to him, the troops came under fire as they approached the suspected hideout, with the attackers allegedly using livestock as cover.

“The timely arrival of reinforcement forced the terrorists to withdraw. Troops pursued the fleeing terrorists, neutralised some of them and continued combing the area to dismantle their enclaves,” he said.

The military did not immediately disclose the exact number of suspected terrorists killed during that operation.

Suspected gun runner arrested

Mr Oteh said troops of Sector 5 also intercepted a motorcycle carrying two passengers from Kuba District in Bokkos Local Government Area towards Maijanki in Barkin Ladi at about 10 a.m. on the same day.

He said the two passengers abandoned a bag and fled upon sighting soldiers at a checkpoint.

“A search of the bag led to the recovery of three locally fabricated rifles,” he said.

The motorcycle rider was arrested and is assisting investigators.

According to the military, the suspect claimed he merely transported the passengers and had no knowledge of the contents of the bag.

Five killed in ambush

The military also said troops acting on intelligence ambushed suspected terrorists on 30 June around the Rafin Bauna and Gero mountains in Jos South.

Mr Oteh said five suspected terrorists were killed while others escaped.

He added that preliminary battlefield assessments and information from residents indicated that some of those killed had been on the military’s wanted list for allegedly coordinating attacks in Jos South and neighbouring Bassa Local Government Area.

Fresh NIPSS attack repelled

The latest operation came hours after suspected terrorists attempted another attack on the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

Mr Oteh said troops guarding the institute came under attack at about 12:10 a.m. on Thursday after suspected terrorists breached part of the perimeter fence under the cover of darkness.

He said the soldiers returned fire, killing one of the attackers, while others fled.

“The body of the neutralised terrorist has been handed over to the police, while recovered arms and ammunition remain in military custody. Troops continue to dominate the area through aggressive patrols,” he said.

Previous attacks

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Thursday that security personnel repelled a similar attack on NIPSS on the night of 1 July after suspected gunmen attempted to force their way into the institute around 11 p.m.

The institute said one attacker was killed during the exchange of gunfire, while others escaped with injuries. It added that no participant, staff member or facility was harmed.

That incident occurred only weeks after another attempted attack on the country’s foremost policy institute, raising fresh concerns about deteriorating security around Kuru and surrounding communities.

The latest military operations also follow Tuesday’s attack on a mining site at Nyango in Gyel District of Jos South, where three people were killed and two others injured by gunmen.

The Plateau State Government has responded to the worsening security situation by restructuring its security architecture. On 30 June, Governor Caleb Mutfwang appointed retired Brigadier General, Nash Yakubu as Coordinator of Operation Rainbow, redeployed the former coordinator, Brigadier General, Gakji Shipi Goshwe, to head the Safe School Programme, and named retired Major General, Bala Isandu as Special Adviser on Security.

The changes came as the state intensified efforts to address recurring attacks and implement recommendations emerging from a state peace process initiated after President Bola Tinubu met a high-level Plateau delegation on 27 April 2026. The resulting committee, chaired by former governor Joshua Dariye, has since submitted and secured the adoption of a report outlining measures aimed at improving security, reconciliation and long-term peace in the state.