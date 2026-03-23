The 37th Enugu International Trade Fair, organised by the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), kicked off on Saturday in a low-key manner, with most exhibitors still setting up their stands.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria, who covers the fair at the International Trade Fair Complex, Enugu, on Saturday, observed that no exhibiting stand had been erected at the newly-inaugurated 3,000 square metre tent.

Most of the regular exhibitors at the fair were still building their special stands or tents at the fairground, notwithstanding the newly inaugurated 3000-square-metre tent.

The fair is also kicking off when local transport fares have increased by 20 per cent, which is working against potential shoppers.

This is due to the surge in petrol pump price occasioned by the current global energy crisis caused by the US/Israel and Iran war.

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Reacting, the Director General of ECCIMA, Uche Mba, noted that most of the exhibitors are still setting up for full business.

“Over the years, the first day might look dull, but the tempo will start picking up in subsequent days.

“So, there is nothing really unusual today like what happens every other first day of the fair over the years,” he said.

The 37th Enugu International Trade Fair is scheduled for between 21 and 30 March.