The police command in Kano State on Saturday confirmed the abduction of Hamza Durya, secretary of Kibiya Local Government Area of Kano State, by gunmen.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ibrahim Bakori, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Saturday that the command’s anti-kidnap squad, the area commander, and the DPO have been fully mobilised to rescue the victim.

He said the victim was abducted at his residence in Durya village of Kibiya Local Government Area, and all hands are on deck to rescue him safely.

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The commissioner appealed to residents, especially rural dwellers, to volunteer credible information to aid the deployment of rescue personnel.

(NAN)