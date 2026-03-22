The former Nigeria international, Segun Odegbami, has faulted the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for awarding the 2025 AFCON title to Morocco.

Odegbami described CAF’s decision to overturn the 18 January final result as “bizarre, condemnable and unjustifiable.”

He noted that Senegal were crowned champions and celebrated globally before the verdict was reversed on technical grounds.

“It is unheard of in football history. You cannot take away a trophy won on the pitch two months after,” he said.

Odegbami said the decision had sparked outrage among football fans and stakeholders worldwide.

“This judgment has shaken CAF’s credibility. It is not surprising the world is up in arms,” he added.

The Nigerian football legend questioned the motive behind the decision, describing it as risky and unpopular.

“What could have driven such a decision that undermines the spirit of the game?” he asked.

Odegbami said that although football regulations may not cover every situation, rare cases require wisdom.

“This AFCON case demands that rules and common sense must align,” he said.

He recalled that Senegal were crowned by CAF and FIFA officials before a global audience.

“Two months later, CAF delivered what I call a ‘poisoned verdict’ through its Appeals Committee,” he said.

Odegbami explained that Morocco’s protest, earlier dismissed, was later upheld on appeal.

“The decision to reverse a final match result is one of the most unpopular ever,” he said.

He said the rules on walkouts are clear, but must be applied with context.

According to him, Senegal players walked off after a late penalty was awarded to Morocco, staying away for 17 minutes.

“Ordinarily, that attracts forfeiture, but the referee allowed play to resume, which changed everything,” he said.

Odegbami noted that petitions can alter results, but argued that the AFCON final was different.

“If this were a qualifier, nobody would question CAF’s decision. But this was the final,” he said.

He stressed that the trophy had been awarded and the celebrations had concluded before the reversal.

“There was no room for post-match litigation in a final of this magnitude,” he said.

Odegbami maintained that the referee’s decision to restart play nullified the forfeiture clause.

“The match resumed, Morocco missed the penalty, Senegal scored and won fairly,” he said.

He insisted that CAF had no justification to overturn the result after recognising a winner.

“Punish any infractions if necessary, but do not tamper with a concluded final,” he said.

Odegbami urged CAF to review its regulations and restore Senegal as champions.

“For now, CAF should retrace its steps and return the trophy to Senegal,” he advised.

(NAN)