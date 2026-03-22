The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and cloudiness across the country from Sunday to Tuesday.

The weather outlook released by NiMet on Saturday in Abuja envisaged sunny skies over the northern region throughout the forecast period.

According to the agency, sunny skies with patchy clouds are expected across the North-central region throughout the day.

It forecast isolated thunderstorms, with or without rain, over parts of Kogi, Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa and Kwara states during the day.

Cloudy conditions with intervals of sunshine are anticipated across the southern region, with prospects of isolated thunderstorms accompanied by light rain over parts of Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Delta and Cross River states during the morning hours.

Later in the day, thunderstorms with moderate rain are expected over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti, Osun, Edo, Imo, Enugu, Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Delta states.

According to the agency, sunny skies are anticipated over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Monday, with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of southern Taraba State.

NiMet predicted sunny skies over the North-central region with patches of clouds, with chances of thunderstorms accompanied by light rain over parts of Kogi and Nasarawa states in the morning period.

It added that isolated thunderstorms with moderate rain are expected over parts of Benue State later in the day.

Cloudy conditions with intervals of sunshine are anticipated across the southern region, with prospects of isolated thunderstorms accompanied by light rain over parts of Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Delta, Lagos, Ogun, Edo and Cross River states during the morning hours.

Later in the day, thunderstorms with moderate rain are expected over parts of Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, Imo, Enugu, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Delta states.

NiMet predicted sunny skies over the northern region on Tuesday during the forecast period.

According to the agency, sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated across the North-central region during the morning hours.

Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms with light rain are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau and Niger states.

Cloudy conditions with intervals of sunshine are anticipated across the southern region, with prospects of isolated thunderstorms accompanied by light rain over parts of Lagos, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Cross River states during the morning hours.

Later in the day, thunderstorms with moderate rain are expected over parts of Ondo, Edo, Imo, Bayelsa and Delta states.

According to the agency, strong winds may precede thunderstorms in areas where they are likely to occur; hence, the public is advised to take adequate precautions.

It further advised the public to ensure that loose objects are secured to avoid collisions.

“Driving under heavy rain should be avoided. Disconnect electrical appliances from sockets. Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

“Temperatures are expected to remain high, causing thermal discomfort. The public is advised to wear breathable clothing, stay in well-ventilated environments and remain hydrated.

“Airline operators are advised to obtain airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective operational planning,” it said.

The agency urged residents to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet via its website: www.nimet.gov.ng.

(NAN)