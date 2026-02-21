Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, on Friday, donated cars to 40 Jumma’at Mosques Imams, as part of the state government’s support for them to diligently discharge their religious duties.

Mr Lawal, while presenting the cars, said the gesture was meant to improve their mobility and enhance their preachings and outreaches to communities.

The governor explained that Zamfara was a state founded on strong Islamic principles, with numerous Imams serving communities across the 14 local government areas.

According to him, supporting the welfare of religious leaders remains a priority of his administration.

“We are constructing mosques and houses for Imams, and we also feel it is important for them to move freely.

‘Mobility is essential, especially for preaching and community engagements.

“That is why we have selected 40 Imams in this first phase to receive vehicles to ease their movement,” Mr Lawal said.

The governor said that the initiative would be sustained, stressing that the current donation marked the first phase of the programme.

He charged the clerics to pray for sustainable peace in Zamfara and across the country.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Affairs, Bello Almufty, described Mr Lawal as a leader committed to truth, justice, and inclusive development.

Mr Almufty said Mr Lawal’s administration had changed the lives of religious leaders with tangible dividends of democracy, including improved welfare packages and allowances for Imams.

Atiku Zawiyya, who spoke on behalf of the Imams, commended Mr Lawal for the invaluable support.

Mr Zawiyya said that the donation would strengthen the activities of Imams towards their service to the people.

He asked the governor to continue with the gesture, saying that the good deeds deserved prayers and Allah’s blessings.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the state government, pledging to promote peace, unity, and moral values across their communities.

(NAN)