The Minister of Livestock Development, Mukhta Maiha, has said that 65 per cent of the livestock consumed in Nigeria annually are imported, despite the potential for red meat exports valued at N3.2 billion.

Mr Maiha made the disclosure when he appeared before the National Assembly Joint Committee on Livestock Development to defend the ministry’s 2026 budget estimates.

The minister, in his presentation on the performance of the 2025 budget and the 2026 proposal, said out of N70 billion approved as take-off fund for the ministry in 2024, only N20 billion was released.

He said that the N10 billion appropriated for the ministry as capital vote for 2025 was not released.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the committee frowned at what they described as “lip service” to the development of the livestock industry in Nigeria, given its creation in 2024.

The lawmakers, who expressed disbelief about the state of the ministry, urged the leadership of the committee to communicate with President Bola Tinubu on the need for urgent intervention.

This, according to them, will be in line with the primary aim of the government’s diversification via livestock development, as obtainable in Brazil, Argentina and Belgium, among other countries.

A senator, Tahir Monguno, said poor funding experienced by the ministry was at variance with the intent for its establishment.

“Establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development in 2024 was driven by the gospel of diversification of the nation’s economy.

“It is, therefore, to my surprise and disgust that we are paying lip service to the livestock sector now.

“We need to let the executive know that it is inherently contradictory to create the ministry and woefully fail to fund it”, he said.

Another senator, Abdul Ningi, alleged sabotage in the poor funding of the ministry, which they said might not be known to President Bola Tinubu.

He, therefore, appealed to the minister and other management staff of the ministry to make the challenges of the ministry known to the lawmakers and other appropriate authorities.

“This is a ministry that must be supported and well-funded by the federal government. I am suspecting sabotage on the zero capital allocation because Mr President meant well for the livestock development.

“The leadership of this committee should, as a matter of urgent national importance, write or meet Mr President for urgent intervention,” he said.

Chairman of the committee, Buba Shehu, a senator, stressed that a mono-sector economy does not help any country.

Mr Shehu said that the committee would do everything possible to ensure adequate funding for the ministry to attain the desired economic diversification.

(NAN)