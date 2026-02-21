Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will go to the polls today to elect the leadership of its six area councils.

The area councils are Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kwali, Kuje and the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

About 637 candidates from 17 political parties are jostling for the 68 positions – 62 councillors and six area council chairpersons. Five of the area councils have 10 wards each, while AMAC has 12.

There are 1,680,315 registered voters in the territory but 1,587,025, who collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC), are expected to vote across 2,822 polling units in the six area councils, supported by 4,345 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

As part of its preparation for today’s election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on 7 February, conducted a mock election in 289 selected polling units across the territory. The commission said it was aimed at testing its operational preparedness, especially the performance of the BVAS, ahead of the main election.

At the end of the exercise, Mr Amupitan said, “So far, I am very satisfied that the BVAS has worked excellently. It took just five seconds or less to accredit a voter.”

Seventeen of the 19 registered political parties are presenting candidates in today’s election. Among the major parties participating are the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Labour Party (LP), and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In the 2022 election, the APC won the chairmanship of three area councils while the PDP won in the remaining three. Of the six chairmen elected that year, only two – Christopher Maikalangu of AMAC and Abubakar Abdullahi of Abaji Area Council – are seeking re-election this year.

According to Mr Amupitan, over 83 domestic and five foreign observers, as well as several media organisations, have been accredited for the polls.

Also, several security agencies have deployed their personnel to ensure a smooth and secure exercise. The police have reportedly deployed 25,000 personnel across the territory, while the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has mobilised 4,000.

The Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, in a special broadcast on Thursday, said movement within the FCT would be restricted from 8 p.m. on Friday, 20 February, to 6 p.m. on Saturday, 21 February, the Election Day. He said the exercise would offer residents “a crucial opportunity to shape the future of our great Federal Capital Territory.”

07:30 a.m

City Centre, GSS, Garki Area 10— Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC). The distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive election materials has commenced.

Dozens of minibuses have started transporting materials to various polling units in the city centres.

Some of the INEC Ad Hoc staff were heard saying they are still waiting for vehicles to convey them.

Police officers are stationed around the premises of the RAC centre, while some are assigned to the shuttles conveying the materials as they depart the centre.

7:53 a.m.

Abuja Municipal Area Council(AMAC)

A heavy security presence is noticed across major streets/roads within the City centre of Garki axis. Motorists conveying passengers are being asked to return. Major roads within the area and the Central Business District are deserted.

Heavily armed policemen were seen trying to enforce movement restrictions as voting was about to commence. Some of the police men were heard saying that only people going to vote would be allowed passage.

8:02 p.m.

Area Council: Bwari

Registration Area: Bwari Central Ward

Polling Unit: Sagwari Extension by customary court security gate II

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission and security personnel are on ground at the polling unit. Party agents are yet to arrive.

8:03 a.m.

Municipal, City Centre, Area 1, polling unit 1, Area 1 secondary school.

The presiding officers were seen setting up the voting booths.

Policemen and Civil Defence officials were seen stationed strategically within the premises.

8:08 a.m.

Election officials picking up sensitive materials at a RAC centre at the Science Primary School, Kuje-Abuja.

Several sets of election officials are seen moving sensitive materials to polling units in tricycles.

8:12 a.m.

Central Primary School, beside Block D, PU, Kuje RA, Kuje Area Council:

There are three polling units within the school premises. It also serves as an RAC centre.

The polling units are setting up the voting area ahead of the voting exercise.

8:20 a.m.

Area Council: Bwari

Registration Area: Dutse Alhaji

Polling Unit: Sagwari Primary School, Makaranta II

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) were sighted at the polling unit as preparations continued ahead of accreditation and voting.

Voters were also seen around the premises waiting for the commencement of the exercise.

8:20 a.m.

Abuja Municipal, City Centre.

Several Ad-hoc officials conveying sensitive and non-sensitive materials have missed their way. While voting is expected to commence by 8:30 a.m. across all polling booths, the officials are still struggling to locate their polling spots

8:20a.m.

Residents defy the restriction of movement as some went about their day.

In the Kuje Area Council of the FCT, our reporter observed several motorcycles, some of them carrying passengers, riding around. Several shops and businesses are also open.

8:34 a.m.

Area Council: Bwari

Registration Area: Dutse Alhaji

Polling Unit: 056, Sagwari/Baupma Village/Sagwari Primary School II

Ad hoc staff said they arrived at the polling unit at about 7:00 a.m However, voter turnout remains low as of the time of filing this report.

8:34 a.m.

AMAC, City Centre, Area 1 Junior Secondary School.

The presiding officers of the six polling booths at this centre are still struggling to set up. Security officials are within the premises.

The list of accredited voters is being pasted on the walls. Voting is yet to commence.

8:40 a.m.

PU001, Kuje Central Primary School1;

RA:01, Kuje

Area Council: Kuje

Voting commenced around 8:30 a.m. and the first voter cast his vote at 8:38 a.m.

At least 10 voters are in the queue.

8:45 a.m.

Area Council: Bwari

Registration Area: Dutse Alhaji

Polling Unit: 056, Sagwari/Baupma Village/Sagwari Primary School II

Voters are trickling in, with a few checking their names on the voter register. Turnout remains low.

8:45 a.m.

Voters are undergoing the accreditation process with BVAS at PU 013, Sabon Tasha New Development, Abaji Area Council. There is a large voter turnout in this polling unit. Many are in the queue waiting to be accredited. Security personnel are also present to monitor the process.

08:57 a.m.

AMAC, City Centre. Park and Gardens

PU:005. Voting is about to commence. The presiding officer said they are commencing the exercise a bit late due to logistical challenges. Accredited voters are seated around the polling booth waiting for them to be captured with the BVAS machine.

9:01 a.m:

PU01: Grade 1 Area Court,

RA: Kuje

Area Council: Kuje

There are 22 male and female voters in the queue waiting to vote. More people are checking their names on the voters’ register. Accreditation of voters already commenced. Only one police officer was sighted at this polling unit.

9:04 a.m.

Kwali, PU Rugan Fulani 006, RA Ward Central Kwali.

The election has begun. Over 100 people are already in the queue, while others are checking the voter list posted on the wall, with one police officer on site. Most of the population is married men and women, with a few youth.

9.05 a.m.

PU 013

Sabon Tasha New Development

Abaji Area Council

Some voters are checking their details on the registration list, while several others are already in the queue.

There is a large voter turnout in this polling unit.

9.06 a.m.

Polling Unit: UBE II, 031

UBE Primary School Kutunku,

Voting commenced at this polling unit, but the turnout is low.

Security operatives are on the ground.

9:07 a.m.

UBE Primary School, Kutunku II V, Gwagwalada.

Voters are checking their valid registration details. Observers and party agents are on the ground.

9:08 a.m.

PU 10

AMAC, City Centre, Area 2.

The Ad-hoc officials are just pasting the list of accredited voters on the wall. One of the officials said they are starting the exercise late because they got lost several times on their way to the centre.

9:12 a.m.

PU 002, Kwali Ward, Pilot Science Primary School

Kwali Area Council.

There is a high voter turnout with over 100 voters, and about six security agents on the ground. Everywhere is calm, and voting is in progress.

9: 13 a.m.

PU 013

Sabon Tasha, New Development, Abaji Area Council.

Two people were seen using one space of the voting cubicle while casting their votes.

09:14 a.m

PU 011

AMAC, City Centre, Area 2, Garki,

Voting has just commenced. Some registered voters have queued up. The Presiding Officer of the polling unit, Mabel, said she is expecting 863 registered voters. However, only four are seen in the queue at this time. She said they have set up the voting booth since 8:30 a.m, but that they have been waiting for voters to arrive.

9:21 a.m

Polling Unit 001

Kutunku Primary School, Gwagwalada Area Council

Voter turnout is high. Voters are patiently waiting in the queue to cast their votes, while others are checking their valid registration details. Some voters are complaining of not seeing their details on the register. A party agent directed a woman to check her details in another polling unit within the same premises.

09:23 a.m.

PU: 067

AMAC, City Centre, Area 2, Garki

Voting is yet to commence at this polling unit. The presiding officer, Afuye Olamilekan, said they had arrived since 8:30 a.m. However, he said they are commencing late because they were not provided with a canopy to set up the voting booth. They had to wait for the canopy to arrive. The polling unit has only 13 registered voters. No voter is around at this time.

9:25 a.m.

PU: Tukpechi Primary Healthcare

RA: Kuje

Area Council: Kuje

Fifteen people are already in the queue as accreditation and voting begin.

There are three security officials: one NSCDC official and two National Correctional Service personnel.

9:28 a.m.

PU 002

Pilot Science Nursery and Primary School

Kwali Ward

Kwali Area Council

Some voters at Kwali polling units are finding it difficult to locate their names on the voter lists, despite being willing to vote.

INEC technical support staff said the issue arose because, after registration, some heavily populated polling units were divided, with parts of their voters moved to less crowded units. As a result, voters have to check multiple lists to confirm where they are assigned to vote.

A PDP party agent said the names were pasted in different locations, so voters should keep checking the various lists to know where they are meant to vote.

One voter, Juma Bako, said she was unhappy because she could not do what others around her were doing.

Despite these challenges, voting is ongoing at several units, with security present and accreditation going on smoothly in most areas.

9:30 a.m.

PU 003

UNG Ayaura Area

Abaji Area Council

Some voters are checking their details on the register, while several others are already in the queue.

9:32 a.m.

PU 066

City Centre, Area 2, Garki

AMAC.

Voting is about to commence. The Presiding Officer, Nice, and her assistant, Michael, are sensitising registered voters at the unit on the voting procedure. They said they arrived at the location before 8:30 a.m., but voters only began arriving shortly afterwards. The polling unit has a list of 30 registered voters pasted on the wall.

9:39 a.m.

PU 010

UNG Ayaura Area

Abaji Area Council

Voting has commenced here. There is a large voter turnout in this polling unit. Security personnel, including the State Security Service, military personnel and the police, are monitoring the process.

Time: 9:45 a.m.

PU: 001

Ushafa I & II, Ushafa Primary School

Bwari Area Council

A former APC chairmanship aspirant in Bwari Area Council, Haruna Audi, who was substituted with Joshua Ishaku as the party’s candidate, cast his vote at this polling unit.

He said the process was peaceful but lamented the low turnout of voters, attributing it to dissatisfaction over what he described as imposition within the party. Despite his replacement, he stated that he remained loyal to the APC and came out to support the party and its leadership. He expressed satisfaction with the procedure, stating that accreditation and voting were seamless and took only a few minutes, reflecting improvement compared to past exercises.

At 9:50 a.m.

PU 012

Kwali Primary School 11

Kwali Area Council.

Some men, said to be members of the APC, were observed recording names on paper and distributing sachet water to voters in the queue.

9:45 a.m.

PU 011

Ayaura/Gidan in Abaji North-west Ward Area

Abaji Area Council

There is a large voter turnout in this polling unit. Voting has commenced.

9:54 a.m.

PU 012

Ayaura/IV (UNG) in Abaji North-east ward

Abaji Area Council.

Some voters are checking their details on the registration list while several others are already in the queue. There is also a large voter turnout in this polling unit.

9:57 a.m.

City Centre, Area 2, Garki

AMAC

Officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) were spotted monitoring the voting process.

9:32 a.m

PU: Tukpechi Primary Healthcare

RA: Kuje

Kuje Area Council

A voter, Danladi Musa, said he came out to vote for a candidate who would help pay his primary school teacher’s arrears.

Mr Musa, who teaches at an LEA Primary School in Kuje, said he had been owed arrears for more than a year and he intends to vote for a leader who will change that.

“I want a leader who will help pay my arrears. Someone who would pay what is entitled to us,” he said. “That’s why I am here to vote.”

At the same polling unit, a pregnant Atamache Dauda said she came out to vote for a candidate who would provide water and doctors for the health centres.

Mrs Dauda said her preferred candidate had promised to provide water, more health workers and secure jobs for indigenous youths and women.

“I came to vote for who my choice is, and I came to vote so that our community and everything we want will be done,” she said.

9:59 a.m

PU 009

Gado Nasko Primary School II

Phase 1

Gwagwalada Area Council

Voting is on; some voters have challenges in locating their registration details. Party agents are helping them locate their names.

Voter turnout is high.

10:00 a.m.

PU 001

Ushafa I & II, Ushafa Primary School

Bwari Area Council

More than 100 voters were observed in a queue awaiting accreditation and voting as turnout improved at the polling unit. Meanwhile, a party agent was overheard persuading a voter to cast their ballot for the APC.

10: 18 a.m.

PU 018,

LEA Primary School,

Kilankwa Ward

Kwali Area Council

Electoral officers are seated with no voting activity as of the time of observation. Officials said only one person had voted so far. PDP and ADC agents are also present, waiting for voters to arrive. A community member said low turnout was due to confusion over the voter register. According to the resident, many people could not find their names on the list and described the way INEC arranged the register as confusing.

10:19 a.m

PU 006

National Library Axis

Area 2, Garki

AMAC.

Bankole Aramide, 68, and Justina Nwosu, 60, sit quietly in front of the makeshift canopy waiting patiently to cast their ballots.

Both had already been accredited by election officials and said they were determined to participate despite their age.

“We came out to vote because we want things to be better,” said Mrs Nwosu, a widow. Her voice was firm but hopeful.

Similarly, Mrs Aramide, a retiree, said she came to vote for the right candidate because she wants things to be well.

For the pair, the exercise was more than a routine civic duty — they believe their votes still count in shaping leadership at the grassroots level.

10.33 a.m.

PU 004

LEA Primary School, Kilankwa Ward

Kwali Area Council

There is a high voter turnout here. Voters are seen patiently waiting in the queue to cast their ballots, while security officers are present to maintain order. Among those who turned out is 95-year-old Isah has voted.

He urged leaders to focus on development in the community. “Anybody should do better things in the community,” he said. “I am voting for the future of my children.”

Similarly, a 35-year-old market woman, Amina Garuba, said she voted to exercise her civic right and to support development in Kwali.

10:14 a.m

PU: 035

Enugu/Naukka Street. Garki

AMAC

Voting has since commenced. The presiding officers said there are 96 registered voters at this polling unit but that only 20 have voted so far. The officials noted that the BVAS machine fingerprint spot has been malfunctioning but that they are using facial recognition to identify the voters in such an instance.

10:44 a.m.

PU 009

Chibiri Overhead Tank

RA02: Chibiri

Kuje Area Council

Accreditation and voting are ongoing. Party agents present at this location include the APC, PDP and APM.

Security personnel present include an NASCDC officer, a police officer, and a National Correctional Service officer.

10:48 a.m.

PU 025

Sheda Sarki II, Ungwan Ganagana

Kilankwa Ward

LEA Primary School

Kwali Area Council

Electoral officers were idle at the time of observation, with no visible voting activity. Officials said the process was proceeding smoothly but that voter turnout was low. They added that only six people had voted so far.

10:50 a.m

PU: 039

Phase III JSS IV

Staff Quarters

Gwagwalada Area Council

Low voter turnout.

The few voters on the ground are scrambling to locate their names. A woman said the voting process was seamless but she’s trying to help her husband locate his name.

Few security operatives are on ground.

10:50 a.m.

PU: 004

Garki Village

AMAC

There is a large turnout of voters at this polling unit. Presiding officers said the unit has 2,287 registered voters, and 167 people had voted as of 10:50 a.m. Many voters were still in the queue waiting to be accredited. The BVAS machine was malfunctioning.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the polling unit is located in the family compound of Christopher Maikalangu, the incumbent AMAC chairman and APC candidate seeking re-election.

10:55 a.m.

PU 004

UNG Hussaini Wanzami I

Abaji North-east Ward

Abaji Area Council

There is a large voter turnout in this polling unit. Some of the voters are in the queue waiting to be accredited. Many have voted already, while several others are still hanging around because the polling unit is already filled up.

Security personnel, including the police, NDLEA, NSCDC and Immigration service are also present to monitor the process.

10:55 a.m.

Chibiri Overhead Tank Polling Unit

Chibiri Ward

Kuje Area Council

A Fulani man, Jibril Abubakar, says his priority from the elected persons is a place of their own.

He said several candidates have promised them boreholes and the construction of a school.

“The challenge we are facing is a place to call home and where to graze our cattle. That’s about the place to call home,” he said.

11:00 a.m.

PU 025

Sheda Sarki II, Ungwan Ganagana

Kilankwa Ward

LEA Primary School

Kwali Area Council

Electoral officers were idle at the time of observation, with no visible voting activity. Officials said the process was proceeding smoothly but that voter turnout was low. They added that only six people had voted so far. A PDP agent suggested that the low turnout might be due to the election being a council poll.

11:04 a.m.

PU 020

LEA Primary School

Kilankwa Ward

Kwali Area Council

Electoral officers said most voters were unsure of their polling units and were still arriving. Only 13 people had been accredited as of the time of observation. Some residents reported difficulty locating their polling units.

Evelyn Peter, a teacher, said she is “discouraged” and might leave, adding that she had voted in the ward during the last presidential election and found it frustrating that her name could not be located.

11:05 a.m.

PU 027

Sheda Sarki II Village Square

Kilankwa Ward

Kwali Area Council

About five people had been accredited so far.

One officer noted that many voter cards were new and there appeared to have been a reshuffling of polling units. Some voters are unsure where to vote.

11:23 a.m.

LEA Primary School

kilankwa ward

Kwali Area Council

Voters are seen in groups discussing the election. Many, especially women, said they will not vote until they receive money, claiming that even if they voted without payment, the government would not deliver any benefits. No specific amounts were mentioned.

A PDP agent was lamenting to someone to stop sharing money. He alleged that some people collected cash from multiple parties but still will not vote.

11:20 a.m.

PU 004

UNG Hussaini Wanzami I

Abaji North-east Ward

Abaji Area Council

Haruna Saidu, a voter, complained that the community lacked portable water and electricity.

Mr Saidu, a truck driver, urged whoever emerged as the chairman of the Abaji Area Council to prioritise the provision of portable water supply and electricity.

“We don’t have water in our streets and we don’t have electricity. We have been complaining about that for a long time, but there have been no changes. The government should look into it and help us,” he said.

11:30 a:m.

PU: Dagiri II

Dagiri Primary School

Gwagwalada Centre

Gwagwalada Area Council

The voter turnout is high. From his observations, a resident at Dagiri, Anthony Meraze, said, “The primary expectation is for the voting process to be free and fair, and from my observation, using this place as a yardstick, so far it has been peaceful and it is going to be fair.

However, from our observations, we saw some party agents checking a list of names and giving women money.

11:47 a.m.

PU 313 Junction by model

Usuma

Bwari Area Council

Voter turnout at the polling unit remained low. Some voters attributed the reduced participation to the relocation of the polling station.

INEC officials, however, clarified that the polling unit had been relocated during the previous election and that the move was not recent.

11:40 a.m.

PU015

UNG, Hussaini Wanzami II

Abaji North-east Ward

The incumbent chairman of Abaji Area Council, Abubakar Abdullahi, arrived at his polling unit in a convoy of six luxury vehicles, including One Range Rover Sport, Toyota Prado, Lexus Super Sport, Hilux and GAC. Meanwhile, the car’s plate numbers were covered.

12:11 p.m.

PU: 036 FHA Kubwa Model Primary School Premises III

Usuma

Bwari Area Council

The polling unit has a registered voter population of 564, but turnout remained very low as of the time of reporting.

12. 24 p.m.

PU 001

Isah M.Gani/Ola Ona Palace I

Abaji North-east Ward

Abaji Area Council

There is a large voter turnout in this polling unit. Some of the voters are in the queue waiting to be accredited. Many have voted already, while several others are still hanging around because the polling unit is already filled up.

Security personnel, including the police, NDLEA, NSCDC and Immigration service are also present to monitor the process.

12:25 p.m PU: 053

Ungwan Dodo Primary School

Gwagwalada Centre

Gwagwalada Area Council

Voter turnout is high. Although some voters are complaining of the difficulty in locating their names in the register. Some party agents are helping some of the voters.

12:30 p.m.

PU 001

Old Onas Place Ward

Abaji South-East Ward

Abaji Area Council

Voting is still ongoing in this polling unit. There is a large voter turnout in this polling unit. Several voters are in the queue waiting to be accredited. Security personnel, including the police, and NSCDC, are also present to monitor the process.

12:41 p.m.

PU 001

PAI Primary School

Pai Ward

Kwali Area Council

This polling unit is overcrowded, with nursing mothers, elderly men, and women queuing to vote.

Nursing mothers are seen standing under the sun, appearing tired as the process remains slow. One of them, Ramatu Saidu, said she had been at the unit since around 7 a.m. with her crying baby but has not yet found space to vote.

Another woman, Ibrahim Rakiya, a mother of five, said she had also been at the unit since around 7 a.m. and has not voted. She said she is not feeling well and wanted to leave.

An INEC official said the unit is overwhelmed, with about 849 registered voters. Technical issues are affecting the process, with the BVAS struggling to read some fingerprints.

12:42 p.m

PU 006

Pai Primary School

Pai Ward

Kwali Area Council

An officer said the fingerprint scanners are mostly not working, and some facial captures are also failing. He added that some voters might be unable to vote due to technical issues, while others had to attempt multiple times. Many people appeared frustrated.

More than 200 voters, including nursing mothers, are seen waiting under the sun. Security personnel, including military officers and community policing, were present to maintain order. Daniel Nanpan, a community policing officer, said they were sent from the Gwagwalada Area Council and had been on the ground since morning.

At least seven military officers, seven community policing officers, and additional police personnel were deployed to protect voters and oversee the units in the area.

12:43 p.m

PU:001

Gwako Town/Primary School

Gwako

Gwagwalada Area Council

Party agents are seen sharing money to some voters a little distance from this polling booth. Their parties have not been identified.

1:04 p.m.

PU: 009

Lugbe Primary School

AMAC

The Presiding Officer, Zakiya Adamu, said 8,652 voters are registered at the polling unit. Owing to the large number of expected voters, the unit was provided with seven BVAS machines. She added that the devices have functioned without glitches. Election officials said voting commenced at about 10 a.m., later than the scheduled 8:30 a.m. start time. Despite the high number of registered voters, turnout has been significantly low.

At the polling unit, there is a mild rowdiness and a heavy security presence, including police officers. Officials of the EFCC are also seen around the area, reportedly monitoring and attempting to apprehend vote buyers.

1:10 p.m

PU: 018

Central

Tungun Maje

Gwagwalada

Voter turnout has dwindled here as officials prepare to round off the exercise.

1:38pm

PU 001

Dafa Primary School

Dafa Ward

Kwali Area Council

Voting was ongoing, with voters waiting in line to cast their votes. Electoral officers said the BVAS was occasionally experiencing issues but the process was continuing.

Abdul Rahim Rukaiyat said the voting process was not difficult. She urged leaders to listen to the concerns of the people.

Only a few youths were observed at the unit, with the majority of voters being women.

Musa Bala Abbas, 25, a graduate, said he voted in the hope that the government would bring development. “We need a senior secondary school. Graduates are not being employed,” he said.

1:56 p.m.

PU 011

Fuka Village

Dafa Ward

Kwali Area Council

Voting did not take place after residents protested over some discrepancies in the voter register.

According to the presiding officer, Sadiq Yusuf, among those sent there, the polling unit had 160 registered voters.

He said, “When the community members came to check the duplicate of the voters register on the list, when they found that there names were not there but only newly registered, they got angry and some angry youths tore the duplicate of voters register posted on the wall and said that they will not vote since majority of them could not see their names.”

Mr Yusuf added that the villagers said they were supposed to be more than 300 and insisted voting would not hold, instead of a few voting.

The INEC officials said they were “threatened to be careful,” prompting discussions with party agents and some community members to leave the unit.

When PREMIUM TIMES interviewed Mr Yusuf around 1:56 p.m, he confirmed that voting did not take place at the unit, as the officers left around 11 a.m. when the situation became tense for security reasons.

2:12pm.

PU028: School for the deaf

RA02: Chibiri

Area Council: Kuje

Election officials sitting idle as there are no voters to accredit.

The Presiding Officer, Abubakar Sulaiman, said the voting went well and that there were no issues with the BVAS.

Mr Sulaiman said the polling unit will be closed once it is 2:30pm.

The PDP and APC agents present also said there were no hitches.

2:25 p.m.

PU018: Ungwan Boys

RA01: Kuje

Area Council: Kuje

Voting concluded. Security personnel calling on party agents to stay close as vote counting begins in five minutes.

The Presiding Officer, Princess Awoje, said the BVAS couldn’t accredit three voters.

After multiple failed trials, the voters left, Ms Awoje said.

“It was showing failed…we kept doing it but it didn’t work,” she said.

2:25 p.m.

Enugu/Nsukka Street

Garki

Council Area: Garki

PU: 035

Voting has ended. The electoral officers are about to commence sorting and counting of votes.

2:25 p.m.

Voters pelted the vehicle of the FCT chairperson of the APC at Pilot Science Primary School, Gwagwalada.

The school serves as both polling units and a collation centre.

2:31 p.m.

AMAC, Garki Village 2

PU: 004

Voting has ended at the polling unit, with sorting and counting of ballots set to commence.

The Presiding Officer, Ogbechie Chukwufunnaya, alongside her assistants, said 252 voters were accredited and cast their ballots out of 2,287 registered voters.

This translates to approximately 11 per cent voter turnout at the unit.

The polling unit is where the incumbent AMAC chairman and APC candidate, Christopher Maikalangu, seeking re-election, cast his vote.

2:47p.m.

PU01: Kuje Central Primary School 1

RA01: Kuje

Area Council: Kuje

Counting of votes begins with party agents after voting ended.

2:48 p.m.

PU: 005 Bwari/Ushafa

Bwari

Bwari Area Council

Voting concluded in the polling unit and counting is about to commence.

PU 003

Piri Primary School

Gumbo Gumbo Ward

Kwali Area Council

Voting has ended at PU 003 in Piri Primary School, Gumbo Gumbo Ward, Kwali Area Council. Sorting of ballot papers is in progress, while electoral officers are briefing voters on the ballot papers used and those not touched.

Over 50 people, mostly youths and men, were present, eager to know the outcome.

02:51 p.m.

PU 004

UNG Hussaini Wanzami I

Abaji North-east Ward

Abaji Area Council

Voting is still ongoing in this polling unit. There are several voters on the queue waiting to be accredited for voting.

02:55 p.m.

PU015

UNG, Hussaini Wanzami II

Abaji North-east Ward

Abaji Area Council

Some voters in this polling unit are still checking their details on the register while several others are also on the queue waiting to be accredited.

2:56 p.m

PU:004

Pilot Science Primary School

Gwagwalada Area Council

Counting of votes are ongoing. Party agents are following keenly.

3:34 p.m.

PU 001

Isah M.Gani/Ola Ona Palace I

Abaji North-east Ward

Abaji Area Council

Voting is ongoing in this polling unit. There are several voters on the queue waiting to be accredited for voting.

04:00 p.m.

AMAC, Garki Village,

PU:004

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, FCT state minister, Mariya Bunkure, and AMAC incumbent chair and APC chairmanship candidate, Christopher Maikalangu, alongside their entourages, made a stop at Mr Maikalangu’s polling unit where ballot sorting and counting are ongoing.

4:15 p.m.

UNG Hussaini Wanzami I

Abaji North-east Ward

Abaji Area Council

Voting is still ongoing at this polling unit. There are several voters on the queue waiting to be accredited for voting.

4:30 p.m.

PU 001

Yangoji Primary School

Yangoji Ward

Kwali Area Council

Voting was still in progress as of the time of observation. Many people remained in the queue waiting to vote.

6:00 p.m

Pilot Science Primary School

Collation centre

Gwagwalada Area Council

Security operatives fire teargas, despite a peaceful environment at the centre. Party agents and observers disperse for a while.