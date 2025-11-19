Local officials have released the names of schoolgirls abducted on Monday from the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The state government ordered the publication of the names to counter the claim by US lawmaker, Miley Moore, that the abduction happened in a Christian enclave in Nigeria’s North-west.

The Danko-Wasagu local government chairperson, Hussaini Aliyu, clarified that all the abducted school girls are Muslims.

He described Mr Moore’s comment as misleading and capable of sowing unnecessary religious tension at a time when government efforts were focused on securing the girls’ release.

Mr Aliyu warned that the Zuru Emirate, under which the Maga community falls, has a long history of peaceful coexistence and has never experienced religious crises.

He therefore urged the U.S. lawmaker to refrain from making unverified statements that portray Nigeria negatively or undermine national unity.

The congressman, Mr Moore, had condemned the abduction of the schoolgirls.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the author described the attack as “horrific” and called for prayers for the students and the school’s vice principal, who was killed during the invasion.

“Please join me in praying for the 25 girls who have been kidnapped and for the repose of the soul of their vice principal, who was killed,” he wrote.

He added that while all details were yet to be known, “the attack occurred in a Christian enclave in Northern Nigeria,” and urged the Nigerian government to do more to stem “rampant violence.”

His characterisation of the community, however, drew swift criticism from some Nigerians, who accused him of misrepresenting the facts.

Below are the names of the abducted schoolgirls as released by Kebbi officials.

Senior Secondary School 2A

1. Fatima Sani Zimri

2. ⁠Hafsat Ibrahim

3. ⁠Nana Firdausi Jibril

4. ⁠Masauda Yakubu Romo

Senior Secondary School 2B

5. Hauwa Saleh

6. Hauwa’u Umar Imam

Senior Secondary School 3A & 3B

7. Salima Garba Umar

8. Salima Sani Zimri

9. Amina G. Umar

10. Rashida Muhammad Dingu

11. Saliha Umar

12. Aisha Usman

13. Jamila Iliyasu

14. Maryam Illiyasu

15. Najaatu Abdullahi

16. Zainab Kolo

Junior Secondary School 3A

17. Surraya Tukur

18. Hafsat Umar Yalmo

19. Maryam Usman

20. Amina Illiyasu

21. Ikilima Suleman

Junior Secondary School

22. Khadija Nazifi

23. Hauwa’u Iliyasu

24. Hauwa’u Lawali

25. Ummu Kulsum Abdulkarim