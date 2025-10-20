A member of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), Muhammed Bin-Usman, says corruption is rampant in Nigerian hajj operations, referencing the just-concluded 2025 hajj operation.

Mr Bin-Usman, the commissioner in charge of the North-west zone at the commission, spoke on the issue on the ‘Rigar Kaya’ programme of Lumana Radio International in Kano on Sunday.

He said NAHCON awarded contracts to Saudi Arabian firms for the 2025 Hajj exercise in secrecy, to the extent that the director in charge of operations was not involved in the contract.

Mr Usman said the NAHCON Act 2006 requires the six part-time commissioners from the six geopolitical zones of the country to be involved in decision-making, but this is not always the case.

He cited an instance last year when President Bola Tinubu subsidised the Hajj pilgrimage with N90 billion, noting that the six commissioners and some senior officials in NAHCON were not briefed on how the money was spent.

“The just-concluded Hajj operation in 2025, NAHCON awarded a contract to a Saudi Arabian firm without the knowledge of the six commissioners representing the country’s six geopolitical zones.

“The NAHCON director in charge of operations is not aware of the contract awarded by the commission in Saudi Arabia, he protested that he would report the incident to the president. This is too bad.

“The areas prone to corruption and shrouded in secrecy in the hajj operation are the award of contracts for hotel accommodation, feeding and transportation, they are involving outsiders.

“One of my students from Madinah, who is knowledgeable about the rackecteering in the securing hotel accommodations, transportation, and feeding, cautioned me against the practices.

“Nobody can perpetrate evil, and I will carry the blame for him because I already have a name and image to protect. Unfortunately, NAHCON is being mentioned for bad reasons, and we are there, and we cannot talk about what is happening there; we need to tell the world about what is happening”, Mr Bin-Usman stated.

Mr Bin Usman urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe NAHCON’s operations.

The NAHCON’s spokesperson, Fatima Usara, could not be immediately reached to comment on the allegations raised by Mr Bin-Usman. Her known phone number didn’t connect on Sunday evening and Monday morning.

EFCC investigation

The EFCC is reportedly looking into the alleged diversion and misappropriation of over N50 billion in the 2025 Hajj operations, and is currently questioning the NAHCON chairman, Abdullahi Pakistan.

Mr Pakistan is under investigation, and over N25 billion was spent on securing tents for pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, N7.9 billion on contingency housing, and N1.6 billion on travel expenses for the spouses of officials.

The EFCC detained NAHCON’s Commissioner for Policy, Personnel, and Finance, Aliu Abdulrazak, along with the Director of Finance and Accounts, Aminu Muhammed, in September, in connection with the scandal.

During a previous public hearing at the House of Representatives, the NAHCON Chairman acknowledged “dirty deals” within the commission and pledged to support efforts aimed at promoting transparency and accountability.