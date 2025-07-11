Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officers have been commended for returning N2,166,700 they found at a fatal road accident scene in Jigawa State.
The accident, which occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday along the Ringim-Kano road in the Ringim Local Government Area, claimed two lives and left 10 people injured.
Speaking to reporters in Dutse on Friday, the Sector Commander of the FRSC, Jigawa Command, Umar Mas’ud, said the accident involving two Volkswagen vehicles was caused by overspeeding and wrongful overtaking.
Mr Mas’ud said the officers found a significant amount of money on one of the deceased victims and an injured survivor.
“The recovered funds have since been handed over to the victims’ families in the presence of the divisional police officer (DPO) for the area, Abdullahi Ibrahim,” the commander said.
Mr Mas’ud commended the FRSC operatives for handing over the money.
He said 13 individuals involved in the accident were identified as residents of Bareda village in the Iktheara Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
“It is my pleasure to inform the general public that our personnel were involved in a rescue operation in the Ringim area on Thursday, and during the exercise, the sum of N2,166,700 was recovered.
“After a thorough investigation with the support of the police in the area, all the money recovered was handed over to relatives of the victims.”
Mr Mas’ud said the Corp was committed to integrity and its mandate to serve the public with compassion and transparency.
