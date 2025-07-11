A former senator and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babafemi Ojudu, has mocked the former National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, over his sudden return to political activities in less than two weeks after citing health concerns as the reason for stepping aside.

Mr Ojudu who represented Ekiti Central Senatorial District from 2011 to 2015, made the remarks in a statement he posted on his official LinkedIn account on Friday.

“Could our indefatigable leader, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, kindly enlighten Nigerians on the nature of the mysterious illness that made him step down as National Chairman of our party-only to bounce back in under two weeks, ready for yet another high-profile national assignment?” he asked.

Mr Ganduje resigned from the position of national chairman of the APC on 27 June, through a letter. While the resignation letter attributes his decision to health concerns, sources familiar with the matter suggest that political tension within the party and allegations of corruption have also played a role in his decision to step down.

He was replaced by Ali Dalori, who was then the deputy national chairman (North) of the party.

His tenure as APC National Chairman, which began in August 2023, was marred by controversy.

There are instances where party members reportedly protested excessive financial demands from Mr Ganduje’s office. Specifically, those aspiring for area council positions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), had reportedly alleged that exorbitant fees were being imposed on them as a condition for securing party nomination tickets.

Barely three weeks after his resignation on health grounds, Mr Ganduje was inaugurated as the new chairman of the Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) by the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo.

Although the position may not appear political, the Nigerian government often appoints individuals with close ties to the administration to such roles as a form of compensation.

Former senator questions nature of illness

In the post, Mr Ojudu, who served as political adviser to former Vice President Yemi Osibajo, inquired about the circumstances surrounding Mr Ganduje’s brief withdrawal from the political scene, asking whether the illness was caused by political fatigue, chairmanship-induced hypertension, or possibly an allergy to accountability.

“We ask with sincere curiosity: was it political fatigue? Chairmanship-induced hypertension? Or perhaps an allergy to accountability?”

READ ALSO: Keyamo inaugurates Ganduje as FAAN Board Chairman

He sarcastically requested the identity of the “miracle doctor” or “wonder drug” behind Mr Ganduje’s sudden recovery to be made public in the interest of national health.

“More urgently, who is the miracle doctor behind this rapid resurrection? Nigerians deserve to know! Many are battling real health challenges. This miracle drug-whatever it is-must be shared in the national interest.

“We are not selfish in our party. Anything that works for one comrade should work for the rest of us. Transparency, after all, is the best medicine,” Mr Ojudu, also a journalist, said.

