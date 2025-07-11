In a significant step towards amplifying the voices of women in politics, a new documentary that shines a spotlight on the triumphs, challenges, and resilience of women shaping Nigeria’s political landscape will premiere on 14 July in Abuja.

The documentary chronicles the journey of nine Nigerian female political candidates who ran for elective office in the 2023 election cycle, breaking barriers in a male-dominated arena, according to Daria Media, a news and media company.

The documentary produced by the Daria media explores the complexities of being a Nigerian woman in politics and celebrates the achievements of these trailblazers through storytelling and interviews.

The documentary featured Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Ireti Kingibe, Nnenna Elendu–Ukeje, Adeola Azeez, Simi Olusola, Hauwa Gambo, Khadijah Iya, Munira Tanimu and Joyce Daniels.

“In Double Minority, we hear directly from the women and learn about the systemic obstacles—cultural bias, limited funding, and witness the violence they confront, just for daring to aspire to hold political office and lead,” the statement reads.

Sponsored by the MacArthur Foundation, the documentary amplifies the nationwide dialogue about the gender imbalance in Nigeria’s politics.

Women in Nigeria’s politics

In Nigeria, women hold just 3.6 per cent of elective office, a far cry from the 35 per cent recommended in the Nigerian National Gender Policy for women in elective and appointive public service positions.

President Bola Tinubu’s declaration in his inaugural speech also buoyed expectations that he had become more gender conscious. He promised to “prominently” feature women at all levels, reiterating a campaign promise.

In his manifesto document titled: “Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria,” Mr Tinubu promised women 35 per cent representation in his government.

But two years on, that promise remains unfulfilled. For instance, only eight of his 48 ministers are women, a mere 17 per cent.

So far, the administration has also yet to issue a strong executive directive to drive inclusion.

According to the media company, the disparity is striking, given that women make up almost half of Nigeria’s population and electorate.

Despite conclusive research that shows that nations where women are fully represented outperform across all development indices, over countries that do not allow for full representation, Nigeria continues to lag very far behind, the company said.

“Female exclusion from elective offices and governance is therefore not just bad for women but also bad for the country,” said the film’s executive producer and director, Kadaria Ahmed.

According to the Africa Director of the MacArthur Foundation, Kole Shettima, “the minoritisation of women is an embarrassment, and causes significant reputational damage to Nigeria.”

Mr Shettima reiterated that, “the political status of women is an indicator of the development of a country, so Nigeria needs to decide what is more important, its development or its exclusionary policies?”

The premier screening event will include a panel conversation with notable guests, moderated by broadcast journalist Nabilah Usman of Radio Now 95.3FM Lagos.

The film is premiering at a focal moment when the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill is once again at the forefront of national discourse.

