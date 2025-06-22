A journey that began with thousands of secondary schools across Nigeria has come down to just twelve.

As the 25th edition of the MILO Basketball Championship reaches its national finals, the tournament stands as a symbol of endurance, growth, and impact in grassroots sports development.

After rigorous zonal qualifiers held nationwide, six boys’ and six girls’ teams have emerged to battle for national honours in Lagos.

The 2025 championship, marking a silver jubilee for one of Nigeria’s most celebrated youth sports platforms, will take place from 20 to 27 June at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

In the boys’ category, the finalists are:

Government Secondary School (Adamawa)

Bishop Dimieari Grammar School (Bayelsa)

Government Secondary School Gwarinpa Life Camp (FCT)

Ahmadiyya College (Kano)

David Hall College (Lagos)

Father O’Connell Science College (Niger State)

In the girls’ category, the competing schools are:

Government Girls Secondary School (Adamawa)

St. Jude’s Girls Secondary School (Bayelsa)

Government Secondary School (FCT)

Ahmadiyya College (Kano)

Lanre Leke Academy (Osun)

Onireke High School, GRA (Oyo State)

Since its inception in 1999 as a pilot program in Nigeria’s South West, the MILO Basketball Championship has grown into a national movement, reaching over 1.5 million children and impacting sports development in every region of the country.

“It is gratifying indeed that a championship which began with a pilot edition in 1999 in the South West geographical zone of the country has gained national and international prominence as a truly successful experience in grassroots talent development,” said Wassim Elhusseini, managing director of Nestlé Nigeria Plc.

“The tournament has continued to enjoy a rising profile due to the unwavering commitment of its sole sponsor and our worthy host, Nestlé Nigeria Plc, which has left a lasting legacy worthy of emulation by other corporate organisations in Nigeria.”

Beyond discovering talent, the championship is built on values that extend off the court. According to Ifeanyi Orabuche, Category Manager for Beverages at Nestlé Nigeria, the true impact of the tournament lies in the personal growth it fosters in young Nigerians.

“For the past 25 years, Nestlé MILO has passed the belief that sport is one of the greatest teachers to nurture future leaders through the values that sport instils: grit, resilience, leadership and, very importantly, respect,” Ms Orabuche said.

“This championship has become a symbol of that vision, empowering over 150,000 children annually and over 1.5 million children in the last 25 years across Nigeria to discover their strength, express their talents and step into their potential.”

For those in the basketball circles, the MILO Championship has become a cornerstone of talent development.

Sam Ahmedu, president of FIBA Africa Zone 3, praised the tournament’s enduring legacy.

“This championship is more than a game; it is a legacy. It has laid the groundwork for the success we see in Nigerian basketball today,” he said.

The 2025 finals carry even more weight, as top-performing players will be able to represent Nigeria internationally at the Africa School Games in Algeria from 25 July to 6 August.

“This year, a team of selected players at the finals will make a formidable team to represent Nigeria at the Africa School Games from 25th July to 6th August in Algeria. This is in collaboration with and approval of the National Sports Commission and the Nigerian Olympic Committee,” said Olabisi Joseph, president of the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF).

