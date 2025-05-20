The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruq Umar-Faruq, has announced the removal of Iliya Dakaci, the village head of Mantau, in Yam-Maulu community in Baure Local Government Area.

The decision, announced in Daura by the emir, followed a protest by the residents of the area, demanding his removal over his alleged involvement in kidnapping.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the residents of the area had on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest, calling for the removal of Mr Dakaci, who was also the representative of the District Head of Yan-Maulu.

According to them, Mr Dakaci was arrested about eight months ago, after his name was mentioned by suspected kidnappers that abducted and raped the family of a philanthropist in the area, Sidi Usman-Waziri.

The protesters accused the dethroned village head of playing a direct role in the abduction of a married woman, Zulaihatu, and her infant child in 2022, until a N20 million ransom was paid.

The emir reiterated that the Daura emirate would not tolerate any form of abuse against the common people, emphasising that the council remains open to all the citizens who wish to file complaints or report injustices.

“If anyone feels wronged, even if it’s my own child who is responsible, they should come forward and present their complaint to the emirate.

“This is an emirate of the people,” the emir declared.

Mr Umar-Faruq added the emirate had previously removed a traditional leader it had appointed, adding,” Even Sarki Abdurrahman once ordered the imprisonment of his own son over wrongdoing.

“That is why we will never condone the abuse of anyone.”

Effective from Monday, the emir announced, Mr Dakaci ceases to be the village head of Mantau, and a new representative would be appointed to ensure a leadership based on justice and integrity.

Mr Faruk-Umar also warned the public against spreading rumours and encouraged them to continue abiding by the law and to channel their grievances through the appropriate legal avenues.

(NAN)

