Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, Tuesday, bid farewell to the first batch of 550 pilgrims heading to Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj.
The pilgrims, drawn from 24 out of 27 local government areas of the state, departed Nuhu Muhammadu Sunusi International airport, Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, Monday night.
The governor urged them to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects Nigeria positively and pray for the state and country’s prosperity.
The remaining pilgrims from three LGAs will depart on Wednesday.
|
The Director-General of the Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Umar Ahmed Labbo, assured the pilgrims of the authorities’ commitment to their welfare during the pilgrimage.
The pilgrims were airlifted by Max Air airline 747 plane at about 10:50pm, and landed at Jedda International Airport at about 3:00 a.m Nigerian time.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999