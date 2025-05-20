Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, Tuesday, bid farewell to the first batch of 550 pilgrims heading to Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj.

The pilgrims, drawn from 24 out of 27 local government areas of the state, departed Nuhu Muhammadu Sunusi International airport, Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, Monday night.

The governor urged them to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects Nigeria positively and pray for the state and country’s prosperity.

The remaining pilgrims from three LGAs will depart on Wednesday.

The Director-General of the Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Umar Ahmed Labbo, assured the pilgrims of the authorities’ commitment to their welfare during the pilgrimage.

The pilgrims were airlifted by Max Air airline 747 plane at about 10:50pm, and landed at Jedda International Airport at about 3:00 a.m Nigerian time.

