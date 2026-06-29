Eight people, including four children, were killed and 17 others sustained injuries after a commercial bus collided with a tricycle on the Funtua–Katsina highway in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State on Sunday.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) indicated that preliminary findings suggest wrongful overtaking by one of the vehicles caused the crash.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:32 p.m. at Layin Kukah, according to a statement issued by the Public Education Officer of the FRSC Katsina Sector Command, Shamsudeen Babajo.

Mr Babajo stated that the crash involved a commercial Toyota Hiace bus, with registration number 14B 92 TR, and a Bajaj tricycle, which had no registration number.

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According to the FRSC, 25 people were involved in the collision, comprising 16 adult males, four adult females, two male children, and three female children.

Eight occupants died in the crash, including two adult men, two adult women, one male child, and three female children. The remaining 17 victims sustained varying degrees of injuries, including fractures and lacerations.

“The injured victims were immediately evacuated to Bakori Comprehensive Hospital for medical attention,” the statement noted.

The Corps confirmed that preliminary investigations point to wrongful overtaking as the probable cause of the fatal collision, adding that the identities of the drivers involved had yet to be established at the time of the report.

The FRSC has urged motorists to avoid dangerous overtaking and to comply with traffic regulations, warning that reckless driving continues to claim lives on Nigerian highways.

Road crashes remain a significant public safety concern in Nigeria, with excessive speed, dangerous overtaking, and disregard for traffic regulations consistently identified by road safety authorities as leading causes of fatal accidents across the country.