A member of the House of Representatives, Aminu Jaji (APC-Zamfara), has received former Zamfara governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 election, Muhammad Kabir-Sani, into the fold of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Zamfara chapter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Kabir-Sani defected alongside members of the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State House of Assembly candidates’ forum.

The defectors and thousands of their followers joined the APC through the Jajiyya APC political movement under the leadership of Isiyaka Ajiya-Anka.

They announced their defection to the APC with thousands of AAC and PDP members after a meeting with the lawmaker in his Gusau residence.

The former AAC governorship candidate said they decided to join APC under the Jaji Political Movement.

“We are convinced with the performance and good representation of Aminu Jaji considering various developmental achievements he had recorded in his constituency and Zamfara in general,” he said.

Also speaking, Ibrahim Labbo-Anka, the representative of the PDP state house of assembly candidates’ forum, said they decided to join APC because it has remained the strongest political party in the state.

“We had fruitful discussions with mutual understanding with Hon. Aminu Jaji; so, we decided to join the APC, we will remain in the party for the development of our dear state,” he said.

Receiving the decampees, Mr Jaji, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Ecological Fund, commended them for joining the APC.

The federal lawmaker described the defectors’ action as a welcome development for the APC in the state and Nigeria in general.

He assured them of fair treatment and good working relationships to enhance the capacity of the party in the state.

Mr Jaji expressed confidence that the political experience and calibre of the defectors, especially their leaders, would boost the strength of the Jajiyya movement and the entire APC family in the state.

“I urge you to remain with APC and feel free to contribute to the best of your capacity for the development of the APC,” the lawmaker said.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the APC-Jajiyya movement, Isiyaka Ajiya-Anka, described the movement as the strongest political group in the state with active structures across the 14 local government areas.

Mr Ajiya-Anka promised that all the defectors would be engaged in the party’s activities without any discrimination.

He urged them to remain committed to the development of the party by promoting unity, peace and stability in the APC.

(NAN)

