Suleiman Gumi, the member representing Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Speaker Abbas Tajudeen announced the defection on the floor of the House of Representatives during Wednesday’s plenary session.
In a letter addressed to the Speaker, Mr Gumi cited a crisis within his party to justify his defection from the PDP.
“My defection to the APC is as a result of the lingering and unresolved internal and external crises within the PDP.
The Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, raised a point of order against the defection, stating that section 68 provides that a lawmaker who defects should lose his seat.
“I hope one day the Speaker will do the right thing,” Mr Chinda said.
However, Mr Chinda was shouted down by some lawmakers who were believed to be members of the ruling party. The Speaker did not rule on the point of order, instead choosing to ignore the Minority Leader.
Mr Gumi is the latest member of the House to join the ruling party from the minority caucus, and protests by opposition members are often ignored.
Presiding officers of legislative houses at both the federal and state levels have repeatedly ignored judicial precedents, including Supreme Court decisions, that compel them to declare vacant the seat of any lawmaker that defects from the political party that sponsored their election before the expiration of their tenure.
The only exception is when the defection is based on a crisis that polarised the lawmaker’s party to the extent that the party can no longer function at the national level.
Such a party crisis at the state level, cited by Mr Gumi as the basis for his defection, is not a genuine reason for defection based on judicial authorities on the issue.
