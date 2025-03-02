The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) enters a crucial phase this weekend, with Matchday 27 fixtures running from Saturday to Monday, March 3.
As the season winds down, teams are battling for vital points – whether to secure top positions for continental football or avoid the dreaded drop into relegation.
League standings and stakes
Remo Stars currently lead the standings with 51 points, with Rivers United FC and Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) trailing at 42 points each.
Meanwhile, at the bottom of the table, Lobi Stars sit last with just 23 points, while Nasarawa United (30 points) and Akwa United FC (24 points) are also in the relegation zone.
|
Sunshine Stars shine in Ikenne
The weekend action kicked off on Saturday with Sunshine Stars securing a vital 4-2 victory over Kwara United in Ikenne.
This result helped the Akure Gunners momentarily climb out of the relegation zone. They are now sitting 16th with 31 points from 27 matches.
Liman Ahmadu emerged as the hero, leading Sunshine Stars to a much-needed win after their previous outing, in which they were defeated 3-0 by Rangers.
Sunday: Key fixtures and battles
On Sunday, Abia Warriors, currently 5th with 40 points, host relegation-threatened Nasarawa United, who sit third from the bottom with 30 points.
Abia Warriors aim to strengthen their top-five position, while Nasarawa United fight to escape the drop zone.
Ojonugwa Adejoh, speaking ahead of the game, expressed the team’s determination:
“Everyone is excited at the results we’ve gotten so far. We’ll come as planned and will follow the instructions of the technical crew to play for the maximum three points,” he told his club’s media.
Another exciting fixture sees Kano Pillars (39 points) face Rangers International FC (4th, 41 points).
Both teams are in contention for a continental spot, adding extra weight to this encounter.
The reverse fixture earlier in the season saw Pillars edge a thrilling seven-goal contest 4-3 in Enugu, and they will be eager to complete the double at the Sani Abacha Stadium.
Elsewhere, Bayelsa United (30 points) take on Bendel Insurance (38 points), while Niger Tornadoes (37 points) host Enyimba (35 points) in a mid-table clash that could see either team move up the table.
Remo Stars aim to extend lead
League leaders Remo Stars will also be in action, facing Plateau United, who are struggling with 31 points after a three-point deduction.
The Sky Blue Stars will be keen to extend their lead at the summit, while Plateau United fight to improve their precarious position.
Surprise package Ikorodu City (38 points) will battle Heartland FC (33 points) at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.
ALSO READ: NPFL Review: Rangers dominate as Remo Stars stumble in Lafia
The Oga Boys have been formidable at home, and Coach Emmanuel Amuneke will look to find the right tactical approach to neutralise Ikorodu City’s threat.
Monday showdowns
The final day of Matchday 27 features El-Kanemi Warriors (37 points) hosting bottom-placed Lobi Stars. El-Kanemi will be confident of capitalising on Lobi Stars’ poor form to climb further up the table.
Meanwhile, Akwa United (24 points) will host Katsina United (33 points) in a must-win match for the Promise Keepers, who need maximum points to boost their survival hopes.
The weekend concludes with a crucial top-of-the-table clash between 3SC and Rivers United, both tied at 42 points.
This game could significantly impact the race for a top-three finish and possible continental qualification.
With just a few rounds remaining in the NPFL season, every match carries enormous significance.
Teams at both ends of the table will be pushing hard to achieve their respective goals, making Matchday 27 a crucial weekend in the 2024/25 campaign.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999