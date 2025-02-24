The leader of an armed rebel group seeking the reinstatement of Niger’s ousted President, Mohamed Bazoum, has been arrested.

The Patriotic Liberation Front (FPL) leader, Mahmoud Sallah, was arrested in the Gatroun district in Libya, the BBC Hausa Service reported Monday morning.

According to the report, Mr Sallah was arrested on Sunday by Libyan security forces alongside five lieutenants.

FPL is fighting for the return of Mr Bazoum, who was overthrown in a military coup. Mr Bazoum is being held with his wife, Hadiza, at the presidential palace in Niamey.

Authorities in the West African country had earlier stripped the FPL leader, Mr Sallah, of his nationality alongside seven members of the Bazoum administration accused of “terrorist bomb attacks.”

Mr Sallah had reportedly claimed responsibility for attacking the army in the north and disabling part of a crucial pipeline carrying crude oil to Benin in June.

The group was founded in 2021 by a Nigerien-Toubou armed group operating near the Libyan border.

The attack on the oil facilities exacerbated regional tensions between Niger and neighbours Nigeria and Benin, with the Niger’s junta, Abdourahamane Tchiani, accusing his neighbours of planning to destabilise his country to appease Western powers.

Mr Tchiani overthrew the democratically elected government of President Bazoum on 26 July 2023 and has detained him since then.

