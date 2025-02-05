As preparations for the 2025 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon gain momentum, key figures in the sports and fitness industry have expressed their eagerness to volunteer and contribute to the event’s success.

The marathon, scheduled for 1 March, is a highlight of ECOWAS’ 50th-anniversary celebrations.

Thousands of runners are expected to participate in both the 21km half marathon and the 5km race, and volunteers will play a vital role in ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for all participants.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, Race Director Gabriel Okon underscored the significance of volunteers in handling various logistical and operational aspects of the marathon.

“A marathon is not just about the runners; it’s about the team behind the scenes. Volunteers are the backbone of any successful race, from registration and logistics to hydration stations and medical support. Their role is invaluable in making the event smooth and enjoyable for everyone,” he said.

Applications for volunteers opened on Monday, 3 February. Interested applicants can pick up a form at the Athletics Federation of Nigeria office, Moshood Abiola Stadium, Package A, Abuja.

The sports community, including athletes, coaches, fitness trainers, and other stakeholders, has pledged to support the event in various capacities—from technical assistance to race coordination and mentorship for young runners.

Expressing his delight at the overwhelming response, Mr Okon remarked, “The enthusiasm we are seeing from volunteers is inspiring. From retired directors in the ministry and elite athletes to community fitness trainers, so many people are eager to be part of this celebration of unity and athleticism. This is more than just a race—it’s a movement that brings people together for a greater cause.”

More than a race

Beyond the competition, the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon serves as a platform to promote health, youth empowerment, and regional unity through sports.

With over $71,000 in prize money up for grabs, the event is expected to attract elite runners while also encouraging participation from amateur fitness enthusiasts.

Mr Okon emphasised that the marathon’s impact extends beyond athleticism. “We want this marathon to leave a lasting legacy beyond race day. It’s about inspiring people to embrace fitness, fostering friendships across borders, and promoting a culture of healthy living,” he said.

