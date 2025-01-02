The Kano State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it arrested 1,345 suspects and seized 8.430.239 kg of illicit substances in 2024.

The state commander, Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, made this known on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

He said that the suspects arrested comprised 1,301 males and 44 females.

Mr Idris-Ahmad said the illicit substances seized included hemp, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, codeine, and over five million tablets of tramadol.

He said the command also secured 128 convictions for various drug-related offences.

“In a bid to enhance operational effectiveness, we initiated ‘Operation Hana Maye’ (Operation Stop Drug Abuse), aimed at combating drug abuse and fostering a safer environment for the citizens of Kano State.

“We successfully dismantled over 20 drug joints in notorious areas across the state.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“These drug dens are located in Filin Idi, Dan Agundi, Sani Abacha Youth Center, and Sani Abacha Stadium,” Idris-Ahmad said

According to him, the agency conducted 1,114 drug integrity tests for aspiring candidates for council elections, to promote responsible leadership and good governance.

“We successfully conducted 207 anti-drug campaigns and 202 visa clearance tests to prevent the trafficking of illicit drugs and protect the country’s reputation,” Mr Idris-Ahmad said.

He also said that 101 drug addicts were counselled and rehabilitated through the agency’s rehabilitation programme, which has helped the individuals to be reintegrated into society.

Mr Idris-Ahmad commended the Chairman of the NDLEA, Mohammed Buba-Marwa, for his sustained support and encouragement that contributed to the agency’s achievements.

He also expressed gratitude to the Kano State Government, sister security agencies, traditional institutions and other stakeholders for their unrelenting support in the ongoing fight against drug abuse.

He lauded the officers and men of the command for their tireless efforts, commitment, and professionalism in discharging their duties.

“The command will continue its efforts, leveraging intelligence-driven operations and community partnerships to dismantle drug trafficking networks and promote a safer, healthier society for all,” the commander assured.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

