The Kwara State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested 929 suspects and intercepted 2.6 tonnes of hard drugs in 2024.
The state commander of the agency, Fatima Popoola, stated this at a media briefing in Ilorin on Monday.
She said 839 of the suspects are male, while 90 are female.
Mrs Popoola said the hard drugs recovered include cannabis, tramadol, diazepam, methamphetamine, cough syrup laced with codeine, and cocaine/crack.
The NDLEA official said the agency mopped up 1.5 tonnes of cannabis from the streets.
She noted that during a raid of a drug joint, the command arrested 185 drunk users who were counselled at the drug demand reduction unit and reintegrated with their family members.
She said 22 clients were admitted into the rehabilitation facility while 17 others are non-residential, coming from their homes for counselling during the period under review.
Mrs Popoola said the agency secured 133 convictions at the federal high court, with 14 vehicles and 12 motorcycles and money seized from convicts forfeited to the federal government.
In collaboration with the state government, she said the command started a drug testing policy on 261 fresh students, the vice chancellor and Dean of Student Affairs of the Kwara State University (KWASU).
Mrs Popoola commended the state government and other security agencies for supporting their activities. She advised parents and guardians to show interest in the activities of their children to prevent them from joining lousy gangs.
She urged the state government to provide the agency with additional operational vehicles and help it complete its rehabilitation centre.
