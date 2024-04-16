The Kaduna State House of Assembly has constituted an ad hoc committee to investigate all financial transactions, loans, grants, and project executions by the state government between 2015 and 2023.

This development comes on the heels of Governor Uba Sani’s statement at a recent town hall meeting that the state is grappling with a debt burden of $587 million, N85 billion and N115 billion contractual liabilities left behind by the administration of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The disclosure sparked a debate on the debts, prompting calls for scrutiny of key officials involved in loan procurement, project execution, and fund utilisation.

Responding to these demands, the House asked the committee to summon prominent figures, including former speakers of the 8th and 9th Assembly, commissioners of finance, former managing directors of Kaduna MDAs, senior counsellor Jimi Lawal, and former commissioners of budget and planning to appear before it.

A motion of urgent public importance, moved by Mugu Yusuf, a PDP member representing Kaura Constituency, was adopted by other members at Tuesday’s sitting presided over by the Speaker, Yusuf Liman.

After deliberations, the speaker said the ad hoc committee would investigate abandoned projects and foreign loans received by the previous administration, as residents of the state have a right to be informed about the state’s financial position.

He said those to be summoned are expected to shed light on crucial details that could facilitate the recovery of funds earmarked for projects that were not completed.

The ad-hoc committee has Lawal Aminu (Doka/Gabasawa constituency) as chairman. The members include Mugu Yusuf (Kaura constituency), House Majority Leader Munira Tanimu; and Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Shehu Pambegua.

