The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ganduje ward in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State has suspended the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The party’s legal adviser in the ward, Haladu Maigwanjo, announced the suspension at a press conference in Kano on Monday.

Mr Maigwanjo said Mr Ganduje was suspended from the party to allow him to face an allegation of corruption levelled against him by the Kano State Government.

“The members decided to suspend the national chairman’s membership after a vote of no confidence was passed on him due to his inability to clear his name from various allegations of corruption against him, which range from the circulated dollar videos where he was allegedly collecting bribe from contractors”, Mr Maigwanjo said.

He said the suspension was with immediate effect.

But in a swift response, the State Working Committee of the APC sanctioned the Ganduje ward executives hours after the suspension was announced.

The state chairman of the party, Abdullahi Abbas, announced the suspension of the Ganduje ward executives for six months for anti-party activities.

“We have evidence of meetings between the State Government officials and those that suspended the National Chairman, and the state working committee has agreed to sanction them for six months and they stand suspended,” Mr Abbas said.

Mr Abbas said the suspension announced by the ward executives is invalid, null and void and urged concerned parties not to bother about it.

A former National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, eventually lost his seat after he was suspended by his ward in Edo State in 2018 following a face-off with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

READ ALSO: APC clears 16 aspirants for Ondo governorship primary election

State governors had used the same game plan to remove two national chairpersons of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, and his successor, Iyorchia Ayu.

The governor of Kano, Abba Yusuf, is, however, of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

