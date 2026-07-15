At least 46,983 registered voters have been displaced by violent attacks in Plateau State, presenting a significant logistical hurdle for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Sam Elegwu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Plateau State, disclosed the figures in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES. He confirmed that the displaced populations are dispersed across eight local government areas: Bassa, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Jos South, Mangu, Kanam, Riyom and Kanke.

According to Mr Elegwu, these eight areas encompass 95 registration areas (wards), of which 29 currently host displaced populations. While government agencies continue to address the humanitarian crisis, electoral officials are tasked with ensuring that citizens unable to return safely to their polling units are not disenfranchised.

INEC is currently mapping affected communities and compiling data to determine the best approach for IDP participation in the 2027 polls.

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“If IDP voting is conducted, it will take place in those 29 registration areas, covering 770 polling units. Across the eight affected local government areas, we have 46,983 registered voters who are potentially affected,” Mr Elegwu said. A humanitarian crisis with electoral consequences

The dispersal of these populations poses a unique challenge for election planners. Unlike scenarios where victims are concentrated in designated camps, displaced residents in Plateau are scattered across host communities, living with relatives or having relocated to other states. This makes identifying eligible voters and organising election logistics significantly more complex.

Data from the Chairman of the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sunday Abdu, indicates that approximately 38,041 internally displaced persons from 343 communities are affected across the state. Mr Abdu noted that the worst-hit areas include Bokkos, Mangu, Riyom, Bassa, Barkin Ladi, Kanam and Qua’an Pan.INEC’s strategic approach

Mr Elegwu stated that electoral officers in the affected areas have been directed to identify displaced voters, verify their current locations, and determine the status of their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs)—specifically, whether they require replacement or new registration.

“The exercise is ongoing,” he said.

The commission is also assessing whether displaced persons are residing in clusters that could support specialised voting arrangements. Mr Elegwu noted that recent discussions with the Chairman of Bokkos Local Government have confirmed several locations hosting displaced residents, which are currently being verified by INEC officials. The findings will dictate the final voting arrangements before the election.

Drawing from experience, Mr Elegwu—who previously served as REC in Niger and Benue states—is leveraging successful models from the 2019 and 2023 elections. He highlighted the 2023 Benue experience, in which INEC partnered with the civil society organisation, Community Links, to identify displaced voters, replace lost PVCs, and rectify damaged cards before polling day.

These initiatives are guided by the commission’s Framework for Voting by Internally Displaced Persons, which allows citizens to vote according to their original registration areas.

“The Nigerian Constitution guarantees every citizen aged 18 years and above the right to vote. That is why INEC continues to emphasise inclusive elections,” Mr Elegwu said, adding that the framework aligns with Nigeria’s obligations under the African Union Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons in Africa (the Kampala Convention).Obstacles to resettlement

Whether special voting arrangements remain necessary by 2027 will depend largely on the success of state resettlement efforts. Mr Abdu of SEMA confirmed that the state government established a Resettlement Committee and a Fact-Finding Committee in 2024.

However, significant obstacles remain, including persistent insecurity, the continued occupation of some communities, widespread trauma and the ongoing destruction of homes. These factors continue to delay the safe return of many families. Preventing disenfranchisement

Mr Elegwu maintains that displacement should not lead to political exclusion. He urged displaced residents to report lost or damaged PVCs and to update their voter information where necessary.

“We are assuring them that the Commission is committed to ensuring they vote in the 2027 elections,” he said. He added that INEC would continue to coordinate with SEMA, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to ensure that displaced citizens are fully integrated into the electoral process.

For now, the identification of 46,983 potentially affected voters provides the clearest official measure yet of how insecurity is reshaping Plateau’s electoral landscape. Whether these voters cast their ballots in 2027 will rely on both the commission’s operational preparedness and the restoration of security in their home communities.