The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared renowned businessman, Eric Opah, as the winner of its governorship primary for the 2027 general elections.

The Returning Officer and Chairman of the APC Governorship Primary Election Committee, Bartho Nyelong, announced the result at the APC secretariat in Umuahia, on Thursday night.

According to the result, Mr Opah polled 126,977 votes to defeat his closest rival, the former Minister of State for Science and Innovations, Henry Ikoh, who secured 5,905 votes.

Mr Nyelong said the results were collated from all the 17 LGAs after voting was conducted across the state’s 184 wards.

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He said that Mr Opah met all the requirements of the party’s constitution and electoral guidelines and was, therefore, duly elected as the party’s standard bearer for the 2027 governorship poll.

He described the primary as transparent, peaceful, and a true reflection of the democratic spirit within the party.

Mr Nyelong also commended the delegates and supporters for their discipline, which ensured the smooth conduct of the exercise.

He later presented Mr Opah with the Certificate of Return, officially confirming him as the APC governorship candidate for 2027.

Meanwhile, the state APC leadership has congratulated Mr Opah on his emergence, hoping to unseat the Labour Party-led administration of Governor Alex Otti in 2027.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Uche Aguoru, the party described Mr Opah as an internationally renowned businessman and distinguished leader with the vision, experience, and leadership strength required to reposition the state.

“We urge all members and supporters to remain united and committed as we collectively work towards delivering purposeful leadership for the people of Abia,” the statement partly read.

(NAN)