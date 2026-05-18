A Christian missionary outreach, Afri-mission and Evangelical Network, has rented apartments for 72 internally displaced families in Abuja as part of its efforts to bring succour to those that have been affected by insecurity in parts of the north.

The mission, which handed out the documents and cheques to the beneficiaries, many of which were living in uncompleted buildings and on the streets in Abuja, and Nasarawa, on Sunday said the move was aimed at helping the IDPs start a new phase of life.

The event, tagged: Rental Housing Support Programme, powered by țhe the World Outreach Ministries International and Ignited Church Lavonia Georgia United States, attracted hundreds of internally displaced persons in Abuja.

The organisers said their intention was to first pull the homeless beneficiaries off the streets then enroll them in the skills acquisition programme of the mission so they can be self-sufficient after the programme.

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Josephine Amaechina, who doubles as the Senior Pastor of Antioch Christian Centre and the director of Afri-mission’s directorate of Humanitarian Service in her remarks said the beneficiaries are the first batch of persons to benefit from the projects which is to run periodically as funds become available.

“To all the 72 families who are beneficiaries of the first batch of this programme, I say a big congratulations to you,” she said. “All of you were chased out of your communities, your houses were burnt down, some of your husbands, brothers, sisters and children were killed änd your livelihoods taken away from you. All these happened to you because of your faith. We encourage you to be steadfast in your Christian journey and not to backside.

“To those families whose names did not scale through the first batch, we encourage you to pray and be patient while we trust God for resources to help more displaced and persecuted Christians get accommodation. We are also working tirelessly to complete and equip our Skill Acquisition Centre to commence skill training and empowerment programme which is aimed at pulling you out of poverty and making you economically self reliant.”

She also said, “your children would not be left out of the interventions as we strategically seek partnership and support to send at least 200 of your children who are currently out of school back to school in September 2026. The KMF Discipleship Micro-Loan Programme will also be available to financially empower you to do business and generate income to take care of your households.”

She also noted that, “Discipleship groups would be established to ensure that the beneficiaries are given a holistic intervention and groomed to Christ-like maturity.”

“Your psychological well-being is very important to us and we are working very hard to ensure that your mental health is stabilised through counselling and trauma healing support,” she added.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that the beneficiaries and others would undergo skills training in the following areas: catering and baking, tailoring, cosmetology and beauty services, ICT, shoe making, bead making, bag making and adult literacy.

‘Targetted projects’

Meanwhile, the president of the network, Oscar Amaechina, said the intervention was only a tip of the iceberg in targeted projects in the next few months aimed at bringing succour to traumatised and displaced persons. He said as more funds become available, other affected persons would be supported to pick up the pieces of their lives.

“Last month, I had a burden to pull out some people out of uncompleted building. When I was saying this, there was no money. But I speak faith because I have come to realise that any work done with God’s faith never lacks God’s supply. We prophesied that we were going to pull out some people out of uncompleted buildings and give them befitting place. As I am talking to you now provision has been made for 72 families,” he said.

“We took our time to look for (these) people. We started in Sabon Gari where we are currently pioneering the gospel. We then went to Ruga Madaki. We went to that place and saw people living in uncompleted buildings.

“A woman said her child nearly died…by the time we took them to the houses we rented for them they couldn’t believe their eyes. We paid N1.1 million for people we don’t know from anywhere. It is the love of Christ in us that made us take this action. If you see their kitchen, beautiful kitchen with washhand basins, everywhere tiled.

With water gushing out for their use.

“You can imagine someone living in an uncompleted building before and they were threatening them to pack out. At a point they were migrating from one uncompleted building to another. But to God be the glory they now have a beautiful place.”

“When we went to Jikwoyi, we met an ugly situation. A woman, her husband was killed by bandits in Kaduna. The son was killed and they were living inside a ‘batcha’ under the scorching heat of the sun.

“When we stepped in to see her, we rushed out because of the heat. That was where the woman and the daughter were staying.

“We immediately went to look for a house and we saw self-contained for her. I sent someone to the house yesterday and the house has been roofed, tiled and the next thing is to make arrangements for her to pack inside.”

He said, “I told God that make me a solution to people’s problems. That is why I am doing what I am doing. I am not doing it because I am a nice person, or rich…Jesus gave me a burden in my heart, to help those who are suffering.”

He also highlighted similar interventions the outreach had made in bringing succour to women and children who had been adversely affected by the insecurity ravaging parts of the country.

Two of the beneficiaries, Juliana Daniel and Andrew Iorfa, who spoke briefly to PREMIUM TIMES, expressed their joy at being selected in the first batch and being pulled off the streets.

“I thank the organisers for putting smiles on my family’s face and taking us off the streets. We pray that God will bless them and give them the resources to do more. We are grateful,” Mr Iorfa said.