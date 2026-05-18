The Ogun State Government has dismissed allegations by loyalists of Gbenga Daniel over perceived or planned violence ahead of the Ogun East senatorial primaries, describing the claims as hypocritical, baseless and a desperate attempt to create unnecessary tension within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The former Ogun State governor has since pulled out from the contest according to his loyalists.

The Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, in a statement on Sunday, said it was ironic that Senator Daniel, whose tenure as governor was allegedly characterised by political violence, intimidation and thuggery, would now attempt to portray himself as a defender of peace and democratic order.

The APC earlier announced that its senatorial primaries would hold today across the country. In Ogun State, the exercise has been scheduled to hold across the designated collation and voting centres in all the 236 wards spread across the three senatorial districts of the state.

However, loyalists of Senator Daniel under the aegis of BATOGD Movement on Sunday announced the pull out of the supporters of the former governor from the primary for the 2027 APC Ogun East Senate race slated for Monday (today).

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The BATOGD Movement team in a statement on Sunday cited alleged plans by some agents of the state government to unleash violence on the supporters of the former governor, hence their decision not to participate in the primary. The APC stakeholders said that they have also urged Daniel to stay away from the scheduled Senate primary.

The statement was signed by 35 members including Olumuyiwa Okunowo, a retired military general (Ijebu Ode); Akogun Kola Onadipe (Ijebu North East); Otunba Fatai Sowemimo (Remo North); Prince Segun Seriki (Ijebu North) and Hon John Obafemi (Remo North).

But Ogun governor’s spokesman, Mr Akinmade dismissed the allegations by Senator Daniel’s supporters as baseless. He stated that “Ogun people still remember the political climate during Daniel’s administration when opposition voices and dissenting interests were allegedly suppressed through strong-arm tactics and intimidation.”

He maintained that the administration of Governor Abiodun has, however, remained committed to peaceful democratic engagement, political tolerance and inclusiveness since assuming office in 2019.

According to him, the state has continued to witness peaceful political activities, freer participation by opposition elements and a more open democratic environment devoid of harassment and politically-motivated violence.

The governor’s aide accused Senator Daniel of trying to manufacture tension ahead of the primaries because of fears over the outcome of the process, saying the violence narrative was merely an excuse to avoid what he described as an impending humiliating defeat at the polls.

He said: “It is strange that someone whose political era was widely associated with violence and thuggery is now raising alarm over imaginary threats to peace under an administration that has been widely acknowledged for promoting political harmony and tolerance.

“These allegations are clearly designed to heat up the polity, create suspicion and possibly discredit a process that may not serve certain personal political interests. It is also obvious that the violence alarm is being used as a convenient excuse to avoid a humiliating defeat in the primaries.”

Mr Akinmade assured party members and residents of the state that the Ogun East senatorial primaries would be peaceful, transparent and orderly, stressing that the APC leadership in the state remained committed to a credible democratic process.

He added that no responsible government would sponsor violence within its own party structure after investing significantly in maintaining peace and stability across the state.

The government urged political leaders and their supporters to embrace peace, avoid inflammatory comments and allow democracy to take its natural course.