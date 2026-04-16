Gunmen have abducted at least 14 passengers, including candidates of the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organised by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), along the Makurdi–Otukpo road in Benue State.

The victims were reportedly travelling in a Benue Links bus from Makurdi to Otukpo when the vehicle was attacked on Wednesday night.

A source who spoke with The PUNCH but requested anonymity for security reasons said the bus, conveying about 18 passengers, including the JAMB candidates, was intercepted around 8 p.m. near Otukpo. Most of the occupants were taken into the bush.

According to the source, the passengers were largely young people travelling to sit for the UTME scheduled for Thursday.

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“Two people, including the driver, managed to escape. The passengers were mainly young men and women going to write JAMB,” the source said.

The Commissioner of Police in Benue State, Ifeanyi Emenari, confirmed the incident, stating that 14 passengers were abducted while one victim escaped.

“I am in Otukpo now with my team. We are in the bush coordinating the rescue operation,” he said, adding that investigations were ongoing.

The police chief also noted that the transport company has a policy against night travel, but the driver allegedly picked up passengers after official hours.

The Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area, Maxwell Ogiri, said security operatives had been deployed to the area and were combing nearby forests to rescue the victims.

The latest abduction involving JAMB candidates adds to a growing list of security incidents across Benue State in recent weeks, including deadly attacks in communities in Apa and Gwer East local government areas, where several residents were killed and displaced.

Security agencies have since intensified operations across affected areas, with police and military authorities assuring residents of ongoing efforts to curb the violence and restore safety.

However, repeated attacks along major routes such as the Makurdi–Otukpo highway have continued to raise concerns about the safety of commuters, particularly students and other vulnerable travellers.