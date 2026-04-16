Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has opened up about his reasons for touring Edo State with Governor Monday Okpebholo.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the “Jaga Jaga” crooner toured the state with the governor and praised him for what he described as visible development efforts across the state.

Eedris’s tour with Mr Okpebholo, which came days after the governor sealed the Mega Hub centre following his criticism of President Bola Tinubu, sparked backlash, with some Nigerians accusing him of working for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This newspaper reported that at the event tagged “Mega Rave: A Night with the Legends”, Eedris described Mr Tinubu as the “worst president ever”.

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Breaking his silence in a music video titled “Mega Hub Bluez”, posted on his YouTube channel on Thursday, the “Emilokan” crooner disclosed that the centre belonged to his friend.

Reason

The 52-year-old, who said he had long championed justice, equality and financial probity, challenged his critics, asking “what they would do” if a friend’s business were shut down because of them.

The singer, who sang in pidgin, said: “I have shouted, challenged corrupt leaders, and I have been abused and rejected, but I will not stop, no matter what. I came to Benin for a show at Mega Hub, and the government sealed the venue. For those who didn’t know, Mega Hub is a popular centre. People have been asking why the Mega Hub was sealed, with some suggesting it was because I criticised President Bola Tinubu.

“I came to Edo State to speak with the governor about reopening it. If your friend’s business was shut down because of you, what would you do? I thank God that Mega Hub has now reopened, and I also thank the governor for listening to the people. The governor said, ‘Eadris, listen, since I have granted your request, and you don’t believe we are working, come and let me take you round Edo State to see the ongoing projects.’”

Enter Tinubu

Furthermore, Eedris explained that his tour with Mr Okpebholo was not driven by personal doubt, but by widespread public scepticism about the governor’s performance.

He added that many residents of the state had claimed that Mr Okpebholo’s efforts appeared largely focused on promoting Mr Tinubu’s re-election bid, rather than addressing local concerns.

“They claimed you repeatedly said, ‘You’ll give Tinubu two million votes.’ I have gone round, I have seen things, and I will show Nigerians. To those who said I messed up, it is your fathers and mothers who messed up”, said Eadris.

Furthermore, the singer said he did not hate Mr Tinubu, but was deeply concerned about the level of hardship Nigerians were experiencing under his administration.

He said, “Everybody knows I do not care about Tinubu. It is not that I hate him; I hate the way Nigerians are suffering. The high cost of living and insecurity in Nigeria are the worst they have ever been.”

Accountability

Additionally, Eedris urged Nigerians to hold their governors accountable for shortcomings in their respective states.

He said he was particularly interested in how state governors were utilising the increased allocations following the removal of the fuel subsidy.

He said, despite the rise in funds, ordinary citizens were still grappling with hardship.

“It has been a while since we held the president accountable, and now it is time to hold governors and local government chairmen accountable as well. We need to start scrutinising them, and the council chairpersons too. We have seen what Alex Otti is doing in Abia State; he is using the allocation effectively. For those who have not visited the state, believe me, you will soon see for yourselves.

“Now is the time to examine how governors are managing our common patrimony. There will be no hiding. We will soon expose the report cards of all governors, and Edo State is next in line. Let us see what governors have done with the allocations they are receiving from the fuel subsidy removal. They must present their report cards so Nigerians can assess them”, said Eadris.

Backstory

The singer’s latest remarks suggest that the centre was shut down in response to his criticism of Mr Tinubu’s administration, contradicting earlier claims by the state government.

However, the Commissioner for Information, Kassim Afegbua, had denied any political motive, stating that the decision to seal the venue followed security intelligence and was not connected to Eedris’s comments about the president.

“It was sealed because of a security issue. It has nothing to do with anybody criticising him (Tinubu),” he said, without giving details. It is already unsealed. They (owners) are back with their business,” he added.