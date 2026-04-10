The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, said on Friday that 386 terrorists were convicted by the Federal High Court in Abuja during a four-day mass trial.

Mr Fagbemi said the convicts were part of 508 defendants prosecuted by his office. This gives about two-third conviction rate.

The Nigerian government, on Tuesday, started the mass trial of suspected terrorists charged with terrorism offences at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Some of the trial judges are Binta Nyako, Emeka Nwite, Musa Liman, and Akpan Ekerete.

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Addressing journalists at the end of the trial on Friday, Mr Fagbemi said eight defendants were discharged while two others were acquitted, adding that 112 cases were adjourned until the next phase of the special proceedings.

“In total, we brought about 508 cases. Of these 508, we were able to secure 386 convictions. Eight discharges, two acquittals and 112 adjourned to the next session or phase,” he said.

He said the proceedings demonstrated adherence to due process, adding that only those found culpable were convicted.

“Anybody who is not guilty will not be sent to jail. The fact that we brought them to court also speaks to the fact that they recognise the oversight function of the judiciary, and this is what has taken place,” he said.

He added that the trials were conducted under public view with the presence of key stakeholders, including representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), civil society organisations and the media.

He said the process sent a clear signal against terrorism and its financing in Nigeria.

“As far as the Nigerian space is concerned, there is no space for them. We will not be able to accommodate them. We have been able to bring them to justice,” he said.

The AGF commended the Federal High Court and its leadership, headed by Chief Judge John Tsoho, and the team of judges led by Binta Nyako, for their role in the special sitting.

He said transparency was central to the process and added that convicted persons would undergo rehabilitation as part of post-sentencing measures aimed at reintegration.