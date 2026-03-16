The membership of All Progressive Congress (APC) ballooned to 158,697 in Zamfara State, three days after the e-membership registration portal was reopened following the defection of Governor Dauda Lawal into the party.

On Sunday, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government (SSG) Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada supervised the ongoing e-membership registration exercise in six registration centres across Gusau and Bungudu local government areas of the state.

The SSG was accompanied by the State Coordinator for the registration exercise, Naziru Ibrahim and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ahmad Garba Yandi among other officials.

During the supervision tour, the SSG expressed satisfaction at the massive turnout of Governor Dauda Lawal’s supporters who flocked en masse to register with APC, indicating overwhelming public approval for his party switch.

Just three days after reopening registration, approximately 60,987 new members had registered, adding to the 97,710 already registered before Governor Lawal joined the party a few days ago. This brings the APC’s total membership to 158,697 in the state as of 1930 hours on March 15.

On average, about 20,329 people are formally registering with the party daily, demonstrating Governor Lawal’s formidable grassroots appeal and the growing APC’s popularity in Zamfara state.

Mr Nakwada was optimistic that the new member target is achievable before the March 25 deadline if the momentum is sustained.

While in Bungudu, the SSG facilitated a brief virtual engagement between the highly excited registrants and Governor Lawal who is in Saudi Arabia for a lesser Hajj, showcasing top-level commitment to the success of the exercise.

Governor Lawal appreciated the resilience of his teeming supporters for the impressive turnout amidst harsh weather and fasting, reiterating that his administration will continue serving the best interests of the state.