President Bola Tinubu has transmitted the 2026 statutory budget proposal of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to the Senate for approval.

Notification of the budget proposal was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during plenary on Tuesday.

Mr Akpabio did not disclose the total size of the FCT budget proposal or provide details of its sectoral allocations.

However, he explained that the proposal was prepared in line with the 2025–2028 Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, as well as key assumptions underpinning the 2026 national budget.

“The budget proposal takes into consideration the 2025 – 2028 economic recovery growth plan as well as key assumptions of the 2026 Appropriation Act of the federal government,” he said.

On the priorities of the budget, Mr Akpabio said it focuses on improving healthcare delivery, job creation, social welfare services, education, infrastructure, and increasing agricultural productivity.

“The FCTA is prioritising improvement in health care delivery, job creation, social welfare services, education, infrastructure, and increased productivity in agriculture in order to lift a significant number of citizens out of poverty in the federal capital territory “ he added.

After reading the letter, the Senate President referred the proposal to the Senate Committee on Rules and Business for further legislative action.

In 2025, the president submitted a similar request to the Senate seeking approval for the FCT Administration’s 2025 Appropriation Bill, which was valued at ₦1.7 trillion.

Unlike the budgets of Nigeria’s 36 states, that of the FCT must be approved by the National Assembly because the territory is administered directly by the federal government through the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

As a result, its annual budget is transmitted by the president to the National Assembly for approval.