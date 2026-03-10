Rivers West Senator Banigo Ipalibo has resigned her membership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mrs Banigo, a former deputy governor of Rivers State, who served from 2015 to 2023 under Nyesom Wike as governor, announced her defection in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during plenary on Tuesday.

She explained that her decision to leave the opposition party was due to the irreconcilable leadership crisis within the PDP, the platform on which she was elected deputy governor and later as senator in Nigeria’s highest legislative chamber.

The senator said she consulted extensively with her constituents, political associates and other critical stakeholders in her senatorial district before taking the decision.

“The decision follows extensive consultations with my constituents, my political associates and critical stakeholders across my Senatorial District. Given the prevailing internal divisions, protracted leadership and ongoing litigations within the Peoples Democratic Party which has adversely affected cohesion,” she said in the letter.

APC offering more stable platform

Mrs Banigo said she decided to join the ruling APC because she believes it offers a more stable platform to advance legislative and developmental initiatives for her constituency and the country.

“I’m convinced that the All Progressives Congress offers a more stable platform to advance the legislative and developmental agenda of my constituency and the nation at large,” she said.

The senator added that her decision was also influenced by her desire to align with her political mentor, Mr Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, in supporting the reform agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“This decision is also predicated on my resolve to join my political mentor, the honourable minister of the Federal Capital Territory and the executive governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Sinminalayi Fubara to supporting the president and commander in chief of armed forces or the federal republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to actualise his re-election bid and also to enable the president to continue his economic reforms which has significantly improved the economy situation, enhance currency stability and infrastructural development,” she added.

Mrs Banigo also expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for his intervention in the political crisis in Rivers State between the governor and his predecessor.

She further pledged support for the initiatives of the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.

With her defection, the number of PDP senators has reduced to 17 seats. The APC now holds 81 seats in the Senate, while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have one seat each.

The Labour Party and the Social Democratic Party currently have no representation in the Senate.