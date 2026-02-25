Residents of Kugbo Layout in the Federal Capital Territory have raised an alarm over recurring fire outbreaks, blaming the incidents on the proliferation of illegal furniture workshops operating on residential plots.

Community members, seeking intervention from Development Control authorities, said the latest fire destroyed property, displaced families, and heightened insecurity in the area.

The Chief of Igbos in Kugbo, Sunday Ekekanbo, told reporters on Wednesday that frequent fires were linked to furniture artisans operating on plots meant strictly for residential purposes.

Mr Ekekanbo explained that many undeveloped plots had been leased to furniture makers, who set up makeshift tents and workshops densely packed with wood, sawdust, and flammable materials, often handled without safety precautions.

He alleged that following the recent blaze, some individuals looted affected homes, worsening residents’ losses, and urged authorities to enforce land-use regulations and restore the layout to its intended residential purpose.

Mr Ekekanbo also called on the Abuja Environmental Protection Board to remove illegal structures, clear environmental nuisances, and ensure compliance with safety standards.

The women’s leader of Kugbo, Marvellous Okezie, noted that while there was a fire station in the layout, its response during emergencies had been slow, prompting calls for community training to handle rescue operations promptly.

Residents explained that the close proximity of furniture workshops to homes worsened fire damage, as materials such as wood, foam, and flammable adhesives accelerated its spread.

They said the community has witnessed three fire incidents in two months.

The Chairman of the Landlords Association, Williams Ayaruja, blamed poor enforcement of development control regulations and urged the government to ensure that plots were used according to the approved residential plan.

Another long-time resident, Okafor Izuchukwu, highlighted security risks posed by makeshift workshops, which often harboured criminals, emphasising that those structures increased both fire hazards and broader security concerns.

The community demanded the revocation of land allocations for vacant plots illegally converted to commercial use, demolition of unauthorised workshops, and improved infrastructure to ensure proper residential development and safety.

