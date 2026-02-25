United Nigeria Airlines has issued a safety advisory instructing passengers on the carriage and use of power banks, stating that the devices must be kept in hand baggage and must not be used or charged onboard its aircraft.

In a notice shared on its official X page on Wednesday, the airline said the directive aligns with safety regulations issued by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) regarding lithium battery-powered devices.

Under the advisory, passengers are required to carry power banks only in their hand or carry-on baggage, as the devices are strictly prohibited in checked luggage.

The airline also barred passengers from charging power banks or using them to charge mobile phones and other electronic devices during flights.

In addition, passengers are advised not to stow power banks in overhead compartments but to keep them visible and easily accessible throughout the journey.

United Nigeria Airlines further clarified that each passenger is permitted a maximum of two power banks, and each device must not exceed a capacity of 100 watt-hours (Wh), in line with aviation safety standards.

Regulatory background

Portable power banks contain lithium-ion batteries, which are classified under aviation safety rules as potentially hazardous materials due to the risk of overheating, fire or explosion if damaged or improperly handled.

Under global aviation standards issued by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and adopted by national regulators, lithium batteries are prohibited in checked baggage and are subject to strict capacity limits when carried onboard aircraft.

The NCAA, as Nigeria’s aviation regulator, oversees compliance with these safety directives and categorises lithium battery-powered devices as dangerous goods requiring careful handling during air travel.

Airlines worldwide have increasingly tightened onboard rules concerning power banks following incidents of overheating devices in aircraft cabins.

Passenger safety

United Nigeria Airlines said the advisory is aimed at maintaining a safe cabin environment and ensuring smooth travel for all passengers.

The airline urged travellers to comply fully with the directive, noting that adherence to safety protocols is essential to safeguarding lives and protecting aircraft operations.