The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s Kuje Area Council election, Samuel, is currently leading his closest opponent, Zakwoyi Danlami of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with over 2,000 votes as collation of results continues.

The Returning Officer, Nkiruka Odoh, a professor, has received and announced the results of eight of Kuje’s 10 wards.

The wards already announced are Yenche, Kwaku, Chibiri, Rubochi, Gaube, Gwargwada, Kujekwa, and Gudunkarya wards. Two wards –Kabi and Kuje Central– are yet to be announced.

However, a PREMIUM TIMES tally shows that Mr Samuel has already polled 12,784 votes in the eight wards and won five of them.

The PDP Candidate, Mr Danlami, has so far polled 10,392 and won three wards.

The collation of results is still ongoing at the INEC office in Kuje with journalists, election observers and party agents present.