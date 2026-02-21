The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Miller Dantawaye, has redeployed Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the territory ahead of Saturday’s Area Council elections.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Dantawaye said the redeployment was in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun.

“This proactive measure is part of a comprehensive security arrangement aimed at strengthening operational effectiveness and upholding the highest standards of professionalism before, during, and after the elections.

“While complying with the directive of the I-G, Dantawaye charged the affected DPOs to discharge their duties with utmost professionalism, impartiality, and dedication,” he said.

Mr Dantawaye pledged the command’s commitment to safeguarding the electoral process and guaranteeing a free, fair, and credible election.

He urged FCT residents to remain peaceful and law-abiding, and to actively participate in the democratic process by exercising their civic responsibilities on election day.

The CP said the restriction of movement order by the command across the territory ahead of the election starts 8:00 p.m. on Friday and continues to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

He said essential service providers and election officials were, however, exempted from the restriction order.

Mr Dantawaye enjoined residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious persons or activities to the command through its emergency lines on 08032003913 and 08061581938.

(NAN)