The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says the companies contracted to install and manage streetlights in the FCT are fitting them with security features to check against vandals.

Mr Wike, who disclosed this after he inspected some ongoing road projects in Abuja on Thursday, noted that most of the streetlights were being vandalised by criminals.

He identified the companies as China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and CGC Nigerian Ltd.

He said that part of the contract was to install a security feature on the streetlights to prevent incessant theft of the infrastructure across the territory.

“The streetlights will have a Surveillance Module with a Control Room, such that any attempt to vandalise them will be captured.

“CCECC is doing well. They have almost finished that of the Airport Road.

“We will take steps to see that by the time the two companies are finished, you will no longer see much theft of the streetlights,” he said.

The minister explained that the measure became necessary due to shortage of security personnel to secure streetlights.

“I mean, how many policemen will you have on the road to go and check vandalisation of street lights?

“So, by the time they finish, we’ll be able to see a situation room where we could monitor what is going on. So, that’s how we are trying to reduce that vandalisation,” Mr Wike said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Wike had inaugurated a solar lighting project designed to illuminate Abuja, curb insecurity, and reduce the financial burden of streetlight maintenance.

The solar-powered streetlight project was inaugurated in October 2025, to illuminate 80 per cent in the city.

