The Nigerian Army troops conducting ongoing anti-kidnapping operations in Kogi State have rescued five abducted victims and recovered decomposing bodies during a clearance operation in Lokoja Local Government Area.

A credible military source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the troops, drawn from Obajana and Kabba patrol bases, projected a fighting patrol to Ankomi village in the Adankolo general area of Lokoja Local Government Area, following credible intelligence.

The source said the patrol discovered that the village, previously occupied by bandits, had been destroyed and abandoned.

“Troops extended the operation to the river line, where three women and two children were intercepted. Preliminary debriefing confirmed they were victims of the Ayetoro Kiri kidnap incident,” the source said.

“Troops further exploited the area and discovered two decomposing bodies suspected to be those of abducted persons. One corpse was evacuated, while efforts were ongoing to recover the remaining remains.

“The rescued victims are currently receiving medical treatment at Fisayo Hospital, Obajana, while the deceased woman has been deposited at St. Joseph Mortuary in Kabba, Kogi,” he said.

The source added that debriefing of the rescued victims was ongoing to support efforts to rescue other abductees, noting that the general security situation in the area was calm but unpredictable.

According to him, troops’ morale and fighting efficiency remain satisfactory, and operations to rescue remaining victims are ongoing.

