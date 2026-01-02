Orji Kalu, the senator representing Abia North, has vowed to do all within his powers to deliver Abia to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Mr Kalu made the vow at Ekoli, Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi, during an annual New Year visit to the Chairman of the APC in Ebonyi, Stanley Okoro-Emegha.

The former Abia governor said he would deploy all within his arsenal to ensure that the APC wrestles power from the ruling Labour Party in Abia.

“I will support President Bola Tinubu and the APC gubernatorial candidate in the elections.

“I will put my heart on the field to ensure that the APC wins landslide in Abia, at the election.

“The incumbent Governor, Dr Alex Otti, is my friend, but I am not discussing politics, only the total victory of the APC in the elections,” he said.

He urged state governors to secure their respective states and not leave such tasks to President Tinubu.

“When I was Abia governor, I ensured total security of lives and properties.

“There were no cases of kidnapping among other crimes in Abia, and this was at a period other states were grappling with heightened insecurity.

“The governors should emulate Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, who has ensured adequate peace and security in the state,” he said.

Mr Kalu noted that he conceived his annual New Year visit to the Ebonyi APC chairman due to his long-standing loyalty to him.

“He is an embodiment of loyalty and is someone you can trust with your life.

“I raised him as a child, even when his father was alive and he was part of the success stories I recorded as a governor.

“When I handed him over to former Ebonyi Governor, Senator David Umahi, I urged him to give his principal 100 per cent loyalty, and he has transferred such virtue to the incumbent governor, Nwifuru,” he said.

