Troops of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Wukari, under the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have arrested a bandit leader in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

A statement on Monday by Umar Muhammad, acting assistant director, Army Public Relations of the Brigade, described the arrest as a major operational breakthrough for the army.

According to him, the arrest of the notorious bandit leader responsible for multiple kidnapping and armed robbery incidents along the Benue–Taraba axis is a major breakthrough.

“The arrest was carried out on December 22, 2025, during a precision, intelligence-driven operation at Vaase Community, Ukum LGA of Benue State.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of Fidelis Gayama, a high-value suspect long sought by security agencies.”

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is closely linked to Aka Dogo, a wanted armed group leader.

“The suspect is currently in military custody and will be handed over to the appropriate authority for comprehensive investigation and prosecution in line with extant laws.”

Kingsley Uwa, commander of the 6 Brigade, has commended the troops for their professionalism, discipline and operational precision.

He described the arrest as a significant blow to criminal networks operating within the area.

Mr Uwa reaffirmed the Brigade’s unwavering commitment to sustaining offensive operations and ensuring the safety of lives and property.

The Commander further called on members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies in support of ongoing security efforts.

(NAN)